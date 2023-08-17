Sights and Sounds: J. K. Fowler

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with the founder of Nomadic Press, which is now Nomadic Foundation, J. K. Fowler. He’s co-editor of Nomadic Press’ final book “The Town.” It’s a poetry anthology about Oakland.

“Black Arts Movement Business District Festival”

Oakland

It’s a multimedia event that celebrates Black arts and culture. They’ll have readings, film screenings, panel discussions, and many more activities. Some of the performances you can watch online. The festival is going on until the end of the month.

“Leon Salvatierra and Manuel Paul Lopez”

Medicine for Nightmares

August 26th

Leon is a Nicaraguan poet and wrote a book called “To the North/Al Norte: Poems.” He writes about moving from Central America to the US as a teenager. It’s written in both Spanish and English. The other guest is Manuel Paul Lopez. He’s a Chicano poet and author of “Nerve Curriculum.” His poetry collection explores themes of Mexican-American culture and climate change.

“Tony Aldarondo and Karen Poppy”

Clarion Performing Arts Center

August 19th

Tony is a Puetro Rican writer and actor. He enjoys performing poetry and music in front of people. He even did once while standing up on a JetBlue airplane. The other guest is Karen Poppy. Her poetry collection is called “Diving at the Lip of the Water.” The event will have an open mic before and after Tony and Karen perform.

The anthology “The Town” is available now. Stop by J. K.’s website to learn about all of his endeavors he has going on here and in Mexico.