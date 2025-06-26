© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
UCSF Health laying off 200 staffers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:42 PM PDT
UCSF's Mission Bay Medical Center
Isaac Kohane
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
UCSF's Mission Bay Medical Center

UCSF announced this week that it is laying off 200 employees. They’re calling it a pre-emptive budget-cutting move.

SFGate reports the layoffs are being spread across the system. About half of the jobs affected are full-time employees.A UCSF spokesperson said laid off employees would receive a 60-day notice this week. They added that those being laid off would not be expected to show up at their jobs, but could work on “items related to their transition.”

The University Professional and Technical Employees, which represents the workers, claims UCSF Health has the resources to avoid the layoffs. They said most of those losing their jobs are rehabilitation specialists, clinical lab scientists and physical therapists.

A spokesperson for the Employee Development Department – the state’s agency that administers unemployment benefits – told SFGate they hadn’t received any filing related to layoffs from UCSF.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
