UCSF Health laying off 200 staffers

UCSF announced this week that it is laying off 200 employees. They’re calling it a pre-emptive budget-cutting move.

SFGate reports the layoffs are being spread across the system. About half of the jobs affected are full-time employees.A UCSF spokesperson said laid off employees would receive a 60-day notice this week. They added that those being laid off would not be expected to show up at their jobs, but could work on “items related to their transition.”

The University Professional and Technical Employees , which represents the workers, claims UCSF Health has the resources to avoid the layoffs. They said most of those losing their jobs are rehabilitation specialists, clinical lab scientists and physical therapists.