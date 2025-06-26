Report: Crime and disinvestment have weakened Oakland’s economy

A report by a leading Bay Area think tank has found that Oakland’s high crime rate and chronic disinvestment have weakened the city’s economy.

The report was published by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.The 57-page document argues that police understaffing and the erosion in public trust in government have made residents and visitors less likely to patronize Oakland businesses.

The report was based on interviews with city police officers, city staff and community leaders, as well as a February 2025 survey of 1,200 registered voters in Oakland and surrounding areas.

The authors of the report called for a “new approach” to policy. Among other recommendations are funding more police officers and ending the more than 20-year federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department.