Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer

KALW Music is out and about in the Bay Area this summer, and we want to see you out there! From your favorite outdoor music festivals to dance parties in cool spaces, here are the exciting events where you can experience KALW Music DJs live setting the vibe with impeccable grooves.

JULY

Thurs, 3: Downtown First Thursdays

Wonway Posibul

111 Minna

Sat, 12: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Hailu Mergia

Charlotte K

Yerba Buena Gardens

Fri, 18: Minted SF with J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science

JBoogie

Mint Plaza

Sun, 20: Stern Grove with Girl Talk & Chromeo

Patrick King Most

Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Sun, 27: Stern Grove with Orville Peck

Eryka

Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

AUGUST

Fri, 1: Minted SF with Latin Soul Brothers

Wonway Posibul

The Mint Plaza

Thurs, 7: Downtown First Thursdays

Wonway Posibul

111 Minna

Thurs, 7: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Combo Chimbita

Marcus Rosario

Yerba Buena Gardens

Sun, 10: Stern Grove with Pointer Sisters

LadyRyan

Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Fri, 15: Minted SF with Love Supreme

Patrick King Most

Mint Plaza

Sun, 17: Stern Grove with Diana Ross

Wonway Posibul

Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Fri, 29: Minted SF with Soulovely

LadyRyan

The Mint Plaza