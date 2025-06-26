Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer
KALW Music is out and about in the Bay Area this summer, and we want to see you out there! From your favorite outdoor music festivals to dance parties in cool spaces, here are the exciting events where you can experience KALW Music DJs live setting the vibe with impeccable grooves.
JULY
Thurs, 3: Downtown First Thursdays
Wonway Posibul
111 Minna
Sat, 12: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Hailu Mergia
Charlotte K
Yerba Buena Gardens
Fri, 18: Minted SF with J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science
JBoogie
Mint Plaza
Sun, 20: Stern Grove with Girl Talk & Chromeo
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
Sun, 27: Stern Grove with Orville Peck
Eryka
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
AUGUST
Fri, 1: Minted SF with Latin Soul Brothers
Wonway Posibul
The Mint Plaza
Thurs, 7: Downtown First Thursdays
Wonway Posibul
111 Minna
Thurs, 7: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Combo Chimbita
Marcus Rosario
Yerba Buena Gardens
Sun, 10: Stern Grove with Pointer Sisters
LadyRyan
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
Fri, 15: Minted SF with Love Supreme
Patrick King Most
Mint Plaza
Sun, 17: Stern Grove with Diana Ross
Wonway Posibul
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
Fri, 29: Minted SF with Soulovely
LadyRyan
The Mint Plaza