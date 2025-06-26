© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer

KALW
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:34 PM PDT

KALW Music is out and about in the Bay Area this summer, and we want to see you out there! From your favorite outdoor music festivals to dance parties in cool spaces, here are the exciting events where you can experience KALW Music DJs live setting the vibe with impeccable grooves.

JULY 

Thurs, 3: Downtown First Thursdays 
Wonway Posibul
111 Minna

Sat, 12: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Hailu Mergia
Charlotte K
Yerba Buena Gardens

Fri, 18: Minted SF with J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science
JBoogie
Mint Plaza

Sun, 20: Stern Grove with Girl Talk & Chromeo
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Sun, 27: Stern Grove with Orville Peck
Eryka
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

AUGUST  

Fri, 1: Minted SF with Latin Soul Brothers 
Wonway Posibul
The Mint Plaza

Thurs, 7: Downtown First Thursdays
Wonway Posibul
111 Minna

Thurs, 7: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival with Combo Chimbita
Marcus Rosario
Yerba Buena Gardens

Sun, 10: Stern Grove with Pointer Sisters
LadyRyan
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Fri, 15: Minted SF with Love Supreme 
Patrick King Most
Mint Plaza

Sun, 17: Stern Grove with Diana Ross 
Wonway Posibul
Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove

Fri, 29: Minted SF with Soulovely
LadyRyan
The Mint Plaza