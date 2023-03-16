Sights and Sounds: Essence Goldman

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Essence Goldman. She’s the founder of “Believe Music Heals,” a non-profit dedicated to using music to transform the lives of people who are ill or dealing with other hardships.

The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Rick Rubin

Rick is a music producer who has worked with major artists such as the Beastie Boys, Metallica, and Johnny Cash. In this book, he shares his experiences in the industry to help people connect with their own creativity.

CODA

Apple TV

The term “CODA” is an abbreviation for “child of deaf adults.” The story follows teenager Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in her family. Ruby wants to be a singer, but she struggles between chasing her dreams and helping her family’s fishing business. CODA won three Oscars in 2022, including “Best Picture.”

Bon Tempe Lake

Marin County

Take a four mile hike around the lake. This is also a popular spot for fishing. You’ll find different types of fish such as rainbow trout, large bass, and bluegill. On a sunny day, do some bird watching.

Singer Essence Goldman is founder of the non-profit “Believe Music Heals.”