Sights and Sounds: Jacob Stensberg

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with music conductor Jacob Stensberg. He’s the new artistic director of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. They will be sharing their magical voices for the “Disney Pride in Concert” at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall on March 16th and 17th.

“The Colors of Dance”

War Memorial Opera House

March 14th - 19th

The production features three performances. The first is called “7 for Eight.” Eight dancers get together in both solo and group acts dressed in black. The second is the debut of “COLORFORMS.” The vibrant energy is meant to bring joy to the audience. The last piece is “Blake Works I.” It’s a love letter to James Blake’s album “The Colour in Anything.”

“Choreography Showcase”

Smuin Center for Dance

Happening now until February 26th

These performances are opportunities for dancers to bring their talent, passion, and creativity to the stage. The acts are meant to bring emotions of joy, amusement, and warmth out of the viewer. There will also be a Q&A session between the dancers and audience members. If you can’t make it to a show, that’s not a problem. Watch the performances virtually.

“Britten’s War Requiem”

Davies Symphony Hall

May 18th to 20th

English conductor Benjamin Britten composed War Requiem, in the 1960s to celebrate the opening of the new Coventry Cathedral. Air bombers destroyed the beautiful cathedral in World War II. The music is a reflection of Britten’s pacifist beliefs. The San Francisco Symphony will be performing War Requiem.

