Protest rallies held at dozens of state hospitals to oppose proposed Medicaid cuts
California residents, caregivers and healthcare advocates rallied today at dozens of hospitals across the state, including several in the Bay Area.
The protests were staged against a proposal by congressional Republicans for cuts and changes to Medicaid.
The Fight For Our Health coalition organized the rallies. It said on its website that the GOP bill will reduce the proportion of funding the federal government provides to states that expanded coverage to low-wage workers under the Affordable Care Act.
Protesters rallied at noon at Oakland’s Wilma Chan Highland Hospital. Other Bay Area rallies also took place at San Joaquin General Hospital, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and the UCSF Medical Center.