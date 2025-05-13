San Jose City Council pushes back on mayor’s plan to crack down on homeless

Several San Jose City Council members pushed back, yesterday, against Mayor Matt Mahan's proposal to arrest unhoused people who refuse shelter.

Council members heard proposals about Mahan’s plan to establish a special police force that would hand out citations, hospitalize or arrest unhoused people who refuse shelter offers three times within 18 months.

The "Neighborhood Quality of Life Unit," would comprise one police sergeant and six officers. They would enforce criminal violations, such as trespassing and loitering, as a way to remove encampments and unhoused people from public spaces.

San Jose Spotlight reported some council members argued that the plan is premature because the city does not have enough available beds to shelter the unhoused population.

Other council members said they want to discuss the plan with Santa Clara County officials. The county provides a significant chunk of homeless outreach and mental health resources to San Jose.

