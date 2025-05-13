© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Jose City Council pushes back on mayor’s plan to crack down on homeless

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 13, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
San Jose City Hall
Coolcaesar
/
WikiMedia
San Jose City Hall

Several San Jose City Council members pushed back, yesterday, against Mayor Matt Mahan's proposal to arrest unhoused people who refuse shelter.

Council members heard proposals about Mahan’s plan to establish a special police force that would hand out citations, hospitalize or arrest unhoused people who refuse shelter offers three times within 18 months.

The "Neighborhood Quality of Life Unit," would comprise one police sergeant and six officers. They would enforce criminal violations, such as trespassing and loitering, as a way to remove encampments and unhoused people from public spaces.

San Jose Spotlight reported some council members argued that the plan is premature because the city does not have enough available beds to shelter the unhoused population.

Other council members said they want to discuss the plan with Santa Clara County officials. The county provides a significant chunk of homeless outreach and mental health resources to San Jose.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
