Sights and Sounds: Jenee & Porfirio

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Sights & Sounds producer Porfirio Rangel. They’ll be talking about some of their favorite movies set in the Bay Area.

Godzilla

Porfirio’s first pick is the 2014 remake of Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards. It’s the second American remake of the iconic monster. Godzilla fights against two other kaiju, or giant monsters, in parts of downtown San Francisco and Chinatown. Now, when we think of movies that happen in the Bay this is not the first choice that comes to people’s mind.

La Mission

Jenee’s pick is La Mission, written and directed by Peter Bratt. The 2009 film features his brother actor Benjamin Bratt. Now, Bratt plays Che Rivera, and )G low-rider/bus driver living in the Mission District. He’s a single father raising his college-bound son. Their relationship takes a turn when he discovers his son is gay. Che’s rage and homophobia shatters their relationship. It’s a story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness.

Ant-Man

Our final pick is Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd. Rudd plays Scott Lang, a thief turned superhero. As Ant-Man he can shrink to the size of an insect or grow into a giant. This Marvel film was shot in San Francisco and Oakland.

