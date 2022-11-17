© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Josh Healey

Published November 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM PST
Healey_headshot_black.jpeg
Photo Provided by Josh Healey
/
Oakland filmmaker and writer Josh Healey

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland filmmaker and writer Josh Healey. He co-created the Buzzfeed web series “Normal Ain’t Normal,” which features short drama about four, working-class Oakland neighbors impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Prieto
Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana
November 17th to 19th
In this one-man show, poet Yosimar Reyes tells his story if growing up queer and undocumented in Eastside San Jose. It centers around themes of immigration, sexuality, and the working class. The show’s purpose is to highlight stories of undocumented immigrants during the Trump Administration.

Nightcrawling
Leila Mottley
The story follows Kiara and her brother living in East Oakland. Kiara learns how to survive and make ends meet for herself, her brother, and the abandoned nine-year-old boy next door. One job Kiara turns to is sex work. The nightlife gives Kiara a different perspective of a failed justice system and corruption within the Oakland Police Department. Nightcrawling is a New York Times Bestseller and an Oprah Book Club pick.

Hella Feminist
Oakland Museum
Currently on display until January 8th
This exhibit explores the empowerment and complexities of feminism. It highlights Bay Area and Oakland activists’ stories. Posters, photographs, and pins are some of the objects up on display. The exhibit examines how feminism intersects with other forms of identity such as race, class, and sexual orientation. It’s mission is to challenge and inspire visitors on their understanding of feminism.

Watch Josh’s web series “Normal Ain’t Normal” on Buzzfeed’s YouTube channel.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel