Sights and Sounds: Josh Healey

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland filmmaker and writer Josh Healey. He co-created the Buzzfeed web series “Normal Ain’t Normal,” which features short drama about four, working-class Oakland neighbors impacted by the COVID pandemic.

“ Prieto ”

Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana

November 17th to 19th

In this one-man show, poet Yosimar Reyes tells his story if growing up queer and undocumented in Eastside San Jose. It centers around themes of immigration, sexuality, and the working class. The show’s purpose is to highlight stories of undocumented immigrants during the Trump Administration.

Nightcrawling

Leila Mottley

The story follows Kiara and her brother living in East Oakland. Kiara learns how to survive and make ends meet for herself, her brother, and the abandoned nine-year-old boy next door. One job Kiara turns to is sex work. The nightlife gives Kiara a different perspective of a failed justice system and corruption within the Oakland Police Department. Nightcrawling is a New York Times Bestseller and an Oprah Book Club pick.

“ Hella Feminist ”

Oakland Museum

Currently on display until January 8th

This exhibit explores the empowerment and complexities of feminism. It highlights Bay Area and Oakland activists’ stories. Posters, photographs, and pins are some of the objects up on display. The exhibit examines how feminism intersects with other forms of identity such as race, class, and sexual orientation. It’s mission is to challenge and inspire visitors on their understanding of feminism.

Watch Josh’s web series “Normal Ain’t Normal” on Buzzfeed’s YouTube channel.