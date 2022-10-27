Sights and Sounds: Ashley Jaye

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actress Ashley Jaye. She’s performing at “Mighty Real: A Sketch Variety Show” at PianoFight in San Francisco on Saturday November 5th.

ODC Theater Fall 2022 season

San Francisco

October 28th to November 13th

Catch three dance programs over three weekends. They each draw influence from art and spirituality of the African Diaspora. Four BIPOC dancers use fantasy to deconstruct notions of love, warriorship, and fear. Each performance brings a different tone to audiences. From immersive to experimental to modern dance.

Cafe Colucci

North Oakland

This family-run cafe serves East African cuisine. Their spices are imported from a small production facility they own in Ethiopia. You get to taste rich flavors straight from the Motherland and experience some of their culture with the community. Cafe Colucci also sell herbs for you to take home.

“Freddy Krueger’s Day Off”

EXIT Theatre

Now till October 29th

This sketch comedy show takes us back to the 80s. A time when Freddy Kruger haunted your nightmares, Ferris Bueller skipped school, and leg warmers were in every fitness video. The show looks to be a blend of comedy and horror. There’s also going to be a Halloween costume contest. So come in your spookiest or most ridiculous outfit to win some prizes.

