Sights and Sounds: Judy Juanita

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Judy Juanita. Her book Manhattan My Ass, You’re in Oakland won an American Book Award. She’s also featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time.

Goapele

Crest Theatre

August 27th

Goapele mixes soul, R&B, and hip hop to create a soothing and dramatic sound. She’s from Oakland. She’s been in the music business for over two decades and has released five albums. Besides her success as a singer, she’s also an activist and speaks on issues such as prison reform and police brutality.

“Bebop, Cubop, and the Musical Truth” with Avotcja

KPFA

Tuesdays at 8pm

Avotcja plays a mixture of jazz, World, and Latin music. It’s music that’s meant to enjoy, dance, and heal at the end of a long Tuesday. Avotcja is a well-known musician from the Bay Area and one of Jenee’s favorite poets.

Poetry Flash

The online magazine features poems, reviews, and interviews with writers. It’s based in Berkeley and highlights readings on the West Coast happening in person and virtually. They’ve been around a long time.

Judy Juanita’s work is featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time. Watch her and other local authors read from the book at the San Francisco Public Library’s virtual event on Saturday July 16th.