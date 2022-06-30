© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Judy Juanita

Published June 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
JJ Tureeda Ayodele Tarika 2021 J Gordon Gallery (2).jpg
Blanca Gordo
/
Author Judy Juanita

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Judy Juanita. Her book Manhattan My Ass, You’re in Oakland won an American Book Award. She’s also featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time.

Goapele
Crest Theatre
August 27th
Goapele mixes soul, R&B, and hip hop to create a soothing and dramatic sound. She’s from Oakland. She’s been in the music business for over two decades and has released five albums. Besides her success as a singer, she’s also an activist and speaks on issues such as prison reform and police brutality.

“Bebop, Cubop, and the Musical Truth” with Avotcja
KPFA
Tuesdays at 8pm
Avotcja plays a mixture of jazz, World, and Latin music. It’s music that’s meant to enjoy, dance, and heal at the end of a long Tuesday. Avotcja is a well-known musician from the Bay Area and one of Jenee’s favorite poets.

Poetry Flash
The online magazine features poems, reviews, and interviews with writers. It’s based in Berkeley and highlights readings on the West Coast happening in person and virtually. They’ve been around a long time.

Judy Juanita’s work is featured in the anthology Black Fire - This Time. Watch her and other local authors read from the book at the San Francisco Public Library’s virtual event on Saturday July 16th.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel