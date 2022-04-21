Sights and Sounds: Dave Haaz-Baroque

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with puppeteer Dave Haaz-Baroque. Dave and his puppets will be performing in the upcoming show: Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret: Summer Camp.

“Lips and Lashes Drag Brunch”

The Lookout

Every Saturday

The show features drag illusionists, burlesque, singers, dancers, and more. Watch all of this while eating delicious food and sipping on cocktails.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited”

Contemporary Jewish Museum

Currently running till August 14th

The exhibit celebrates the legacy of thee Jim Henson as a trailblazing puppeteer, animator, filmmaker, and for his other artistry. See more than 150 objects from favorites like Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock. It also highlights his influence on pop culture, and the social impact on his work.

Charles Schulz Museum

Santa Rosa

The museum is dedicated to the life and art of the Peanuts comics creator. Visitors can laugh at his original comic strips, view a re-creation of his art studio, watch animated Peanuts specials, and draw their own cartoons.

Catch Dave and his puppets on stage at the Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret: Summer Camp show at the Alcazar Theatre from May 20th to the 28th.