Sights and Sounds: Rachel Lark

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with musician Rachel Lark. Her sex-positive rock-musical and comedy Coming Soon will be performed at Z Space in San Francisco from April 21st to the 30th.

Bawdy Storytelling

This is where real people share their sex stories live onstage. Think of it as a one night stand with the Moth and Savage Love. Storytellers are a mix of poets, porn stars, sex educators, and regular folds. They share tales of kink, body image, gender, education – all sorts of themes. Visit their website for future in-person show dates. You can also livestream shows or listen to their podcast.

The Sisters’ Hunky Jesus contest

Dolores Park

April 17th

After 2 years, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are back in search for their Hunky Jesus. This is part of their Easter Sunday celebration which includes a variety show featuring drag, live entertainment, and miracles only the Sisters can perform. Kids can also enjoy activities in the morning like an Easter egg hunt and storytime. There’ll be a Foxy Mary contest as well.

“The Ruckus & Rumpus Revival”

Part poetry slam, part circus and part rap battle, the event incorporates audience participation and an open mic. It has billed itself as “the fight club of underground art” for its dark humor and a celebration of genres that aren’t seen by the mainstream. Now going 23 years, it has become the largest and longest running variety show in the Bay Area. Visit their website to be updated with future dates or watch their past shows on their YouTube page.

See Rachel Lark’s rock-musical Coming Soon at Z Space in San Francisco from April 21st to the 30th.