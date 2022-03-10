Sights and Sounds: Kristee Ono

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Kristee Ono. She’s co-host of the “Mental Health Comedy Hour.”

Trans Voices

Strut

This series focuses on the Trans arts community, by potlighting singers, poets, and artists. What a great way to uplift trans Voices. Strut is a health and wellness center in the Castro. It was created by Julian Shendelman and Kay Nilsson back in 2015.

“Om Nom Nom Non-Binary Burlesque”

Amado

March 12th

This team of drag, freak-show, and circus kink performers identify however they want. They’re entertaining audiences while breaking the gender binary. Here you’ll see genderqueers, fluids, and beyonds performing sexy moves and jaw dropping acts.

Jackie Keliiaa

Jackie is an Oakland comedian with Yerington Paiute and Washoe roots. She jokes about colonialism, Native culture, family, and dating drama. She also gets personal on her podcast “The Jackie Show.” Listen to it on your favorite podcast platform.

Check out Kristee Ono's social media for her work and find out future show dates.