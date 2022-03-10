© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Kristee Ono

Published March 10, 2022 at 7:44 AM PST
3 (1).jpg
Chamille Adams
/
Comedian Kristee Ono

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Kristee Ono. She’s co-host of the “Mental Health Comedy Hour.”

Trans Voices
Strut
This series focuses on the Trans arts community, by potlighting singers, poets, and artists. What a great way to uplift trans Voices. Strut is a health and wellness center in the Castro. It was created by Julian Shendelman and Kay Nilsson back in 2015.

“Om Nom Nom Non-Binary Burlesque”
Amado
March 12th
This team of drag, freak-show, and circus kink performers identify however they want. They’re entertaining audiences while breaking the gender binary. Here you’ll see genderqueers, fluids, and beyonds performing sexy moves and jaw dropping acts.

Jackie Keliiaa
Jackie is an Oakland comedian with Yerington Paiute and Washoe roots. She jokes about colonialism, Native culture, family, and dating drama. She also gets personal on her podcast “The Jackie Show.” Listen to it on your favorite podcast platform.

Check out Kristee Ono's social media for her work and find out future show dates.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
