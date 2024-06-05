PRIDE MONTH: Meet D'Arcy Drollinger, the World’s First Drag Laureate

We’ve heard of poet laureates. What is a drag laureate? And why has drag performance, although increasingly popular, become a political football in our culture wars?

On this Pride Month episode from our friends at Out in the Bay, Eric Jansen goes deep with D'Arcy Drollinger — San Francisco's First Drag Laureate.

Through performance clips, conversation and a visit to Sexitude dance class, D'Arcy shares with us the joy of drag and explains how it can help us all.