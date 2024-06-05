© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Out in the Bay
Queer Power Hour

PRIDE MONTH: Meet D'Arcy Drollinger, the World’s First Drag Laureate

By Eric Jansen
Published June 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM PDT
San Francisco Drag Laureate D'Arcy Drollinger (right), plays shoulder-pad magnate Diana Midnight in his play Bitch Slap at OASIS nightclub.
GOOCH PHOTOGRAPHY
This week on the Queer Power Hour, we kick off pride month with a profile San Francisco Drag Laureate D'Arcy Drollinger.

We’ve heard of poet laureates. What is a drag laureate? And why has drag performance, although increasingly popular, become a political football in our culture wars?

On this Pride Month episode from our friends at Out in the Bay, Eric Jansen goes deep with D'Arcy Drollinger — San Francisco's First Drag Laureate.

Through performance clips, conversation and a visit to Sexitude dance class, D'Arcy shares with us the joy of drag and explains how it can help us all.

Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQPolitics & GovernmentSan FranciscoPride Month
Eric Jansen
Eric Jansen is a long-time broadcaster and print journalist. A former news anchor, producer and reporter at KQED FM, San Francisco; KLIV AM, San Jose; and Minnesota Public Radio, Eric's award-winning reports have been heard on many NPR programs and PRI's Marketplace. His print work has been in The Mercury News, The Business Journal, and LGBTQ magazines Genre and The Advocate, among other publications. He co-produced the June 2007 PBS documentary Why We Sing!, about LGBTQ choruses and their role in the civil rights fight.
