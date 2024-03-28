© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

Origins: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

By David Boyer
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:00 PM PDT
The Sisters offer a blessing at KALW's 80th birthday party.
@Peter_Belanger
This year, the Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence celebrate their 45th Anniversary on Easter Sunday with the Hunky Jesus Contest in Delores Park. Over the decades, they have become woven into the fabric of the city and a glorious example of what makes San Francisco and the bay area so unique.

What started in San Francisco is now a global network of 80 chapters across the country, and yes, the world .

To mark their 45th and to honor all they've done, the Queer Power Hour is thrilled to share an interview with Sister Mary Media, who was one of the original Sisters.

This piece was produced by Storied San Francisco for their series that celebrated the sister's 40th anniversary back in 2019. 

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
