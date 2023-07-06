The 1970s: Marching On

This week, the final episode of a new six-episode series about the gay 1970s from Eric Marcus and Making Gay History.

As the decade comes to a close, Harvey Harvey Milk calls on gay people across the country to gather in D.C.to protest the anti-gay campaigns of Anita Bryant and her ilk. However, it’s unclear if anybody would show up?

This new, limited series focuses on the decade between Stonewall and the onset of the AIDS crisis. Over the course of six-episodes, Eric explores the big breakthroughs of the gay liberation movement and the backlash that followed — all against the backdrop of his own coming out as a gay teen in the 1970s. KALW is proud to be the only public radio station in the country to broadcast “Coming of Age During the 1970s”.