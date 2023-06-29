© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity
Queer Power Hour

The 1970s: Anita Bryant

By David Boyer
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT
QPH Anita Bryant

This week, episode three of a new six-episode series about the gay 1970s from Eric Marcus and Making Gay History.

This episode is all about 1977: Eric is inching out of the closet at college and at home. At the same time, Florida Orange Juice spokesperson Anita Bryant launches her anti-gay “Save Our Children” campaign.

This new, limited series focuses on the decade between Stonewall and the onset of the AIDS crisis. Over the course of six-episodes, Eric explores the big breakthroughs of the gay liberation movement and the backlash that followed — all against the backdrop of his own coming out as a gay teen in the 1970s. KALW is proud to be the only public radio station in the country to broadcast “Coming of Age During the 1970s”.

Queer Power Hour LGBTQOut in the Bay
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
