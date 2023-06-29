The 1970s: Anita Bryant

This week, episode three of a new six-episode series about the gay 1970s from Eric Marcus and Making Gay History.

This episode is all about 1977: Eric is inching out of the closet at college and at home. At the same time, Florida Orange Juice spokesperson Anita Bryant launches her anti-gay “Save Our Children” campaign.

This new, limited series focuses on the decade between Stonewall and the onset of the AIDS crisis. Over the course of six-episodes, Eric explores the big breakthroughs of the gay liberation movement and the backlash that followed — all against the backdrop of his own coming out as a gay teen in the 1970s. KALW is proud to be the only public radio station in the country to broadcast “Coming of Age During the 1970s”.