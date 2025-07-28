Contra Costa County launches program for residents navigating healthcare

Contra Costa County is launching a new public education campaign this Fall which aims to support residents navigating the healthcare system.

The program will help residents navigate how to maximize their health benefits through community outreach, in-person workshops, and bilingual resources.

It’s being led by Supervisor Diane Burgis, Kaiser Permanente, Contra Costa Health, and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. It will be piloted in Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley before expanding to other areas in the county.

The program will offer support to all residents, but there is a special focus on those using Medi-Cal and Medicare.