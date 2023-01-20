© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Why Trust Science?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
When the truths of science are always shifting, why should we still trust it?

According to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who trust in science is steadily declining. While politicization is partly to blame, another reason may be that the “truths” of science seem to shift endlessly. So why should we trust science? Is it still reliable, even if it doesn’t seem to settle on a single truth? And what can be done to increase the general public’s confidence in medicine, climate research, or statistics? Josh and Ray test hypotheses with Ann C. Thresher from Stanford University, co-author of The Tangle of Science Reliability Beyond Method, Rigour, and Objectivity. Sunday, January 22 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
