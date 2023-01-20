Why Trust Science?

According to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who trust in science is steadily declining. While politicization is partly to blame, another reason may be that the “truths” of science seem to shift endlessly. So why should we trust science? Is it still reliable, even if it doesn’t seem to settle on a single truth? And what can be done to increase the general public’s confidence in medicine, climate research, or statistics? Josh and Ray test hypotheses with Ann C. Thresher from Stanford University, co-author of The Tangle of Science Reliability Beyond Method, Rigour, and Objectivity. Sunday, January 22 at 11 am.