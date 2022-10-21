Philosophy and the Superhero

Philosophy is replete with thought experiments featuring characters like Descartes’ “Evil Genius” and Davidson’s “Swampman.” Some of the scenarios philosophers conjure up seem like they could’ve been plucked from a superhero comic. Or is it the other way around? Why do philosophy and superhero comics employ such similar thought experiments? Is there something about the comic book—a medium that is both visual and lexical—that particularly lends itself to philosophical thinking? And what would a philosophy of the superhero look like? Josh and Ray save the world with Nathaniel Goldberg, co-author of Superhero Thought Experiments: Comic Book Philosophy. Sunday, October 23 at 11 am.