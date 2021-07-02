© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Foucault and Power

Published July 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
mc-main-800x497.png

Is power a matter of top-down control, or is it distributed throughout society?

Michel Foucault was a 20th century philosopher known for his work concerning power and knowledge. Foucault is often cited for his theory of knowledge and power, which are inextricably linked. But what exactly is Foucault's philosophy of power? Is it a universal theory intended to be applied in any context, or was Foucault simply responding to the specific power dynamics of his time? Josh and Ken share power with Gary Gutting from the University of Notre Dame, author of Thinking the Impossible: French Philosophy Since 1960. Sunday, July 4 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the Wednesday night digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
