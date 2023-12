Paul Dresher Ensemble Presents | New Conservatory Theatre Center | Oakland Ballet | Potted Potter Productions

PAUL DRESHER ENSEMBLE & NEW PERFORMANCE TRADITIONS PRESENT

SCHICK MACHINE

Z SPACE / STEINDLER STAGE

450 FLORIDA ST. / SF

DECEMBER 15 – 17, 2023

GUESTS:

PAUL DRESHER / COMPOSER & INSTRUMENT INVENTOR

STEVEN SCHICK / PERFORMER & PERCUSSIONIST

FOR MORE INFO.:

https://www.dresherensemble.org/performances/schick-machine/

TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.zspace.org/schick

Courtesy NCTC NCTC_Katya: A Holiday Spectacular

NEW CONSERVATORY THEATRE CENTER

25 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

DECEMBER 20 - 22, 2023

GUEST: J. CONRAD FRANK / 'KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY'

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://nctcsf.org/event/katya-a-holiday-spectacular/

Photo: John Hefti / jhefti@stanfordalumni.org Oakland Ballet_Graham's Lustig's Nutcracker

OAKLAND BALLET

GRAHAM LUSTIG'S THE NUTCRACKER

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

DECEMBER 16 & 17, 2023

GUEST: GRAHAM LUSTIG / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://oaklandballet.org/performances-events/graham-lustigs-the-nutcracker/

Courtesy Potted Potter Productions Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

POTTED PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

POTTED POTTER: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

A Parody by Dan & Jeff

PALACE OF FINE ARTS

3301 LYON ST. / SF

DEC. 19, 2023 – JAN. 7, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: SCOTT HOATSON / 'Harry & many others'

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://www.pottedpotter.com/