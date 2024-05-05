© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

City Atty David Chiu / Oakland A's Dramas Continue / SF Artist Yunfei Ren

Published May 5, 2024 at 3:01 PM PDT
SF City Attorney David Chiu
SF City Attorney David Chiu

David Chiu talks about the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Grants Pass, and how it will impact Bay Area homeless, Oakland A's face new dramas while winning, Artist Yunfei Ren at the Guardhouse in Fort Mason

City Attorney David Chiu discusses the Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision will mean for the legal treatment of San Francisco’s homeless population. We’ll also ask about his lawsuit against Oakland over its airport renaming.
@SFCityAttorney
@DavidChiu

And we’ll talk about the latest developments in the Oakland A’s saga with journalist Dan Moore and Jorge Leon, founder of . (The drama continues.)
@DmoWriter of @Oaklandside, @Ringer 
@Athletics

And finally, we’ll meet San Francisco artist Yunfei Ren, who uses sound, sculpture, and photography to highlight underrepresented groups and experiences. We are highlighting his exhibit called “Prevailing Winds,” which is currently at the Guardhouse in Fort Mason.
@FortMasoninSF

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay Law & Justice