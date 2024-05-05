City Atty David Chiu / Oakland A's Dramas Continue / SF Artist Yunfei Ren

City Attorney David Chiu discusses the Supreme Court’s Grants Pass decision will mean for the legal treatment of San Francisco’s homeless population. We’ll also ask about his lawsuit against Oakland over its airport renaming.

And we’ll talk about the latest developments in the Oakland A’s saga with journalist Dan Moore and Jorge Leon, founder of . (The drama continues.)

And finally, we’ll meet San Francisco artist Yunfei Ren, who uses sound, sculpture, and photography to highlight underrepresented groups and experiences. We are highlighting his exhibit called “Prevailing Winds,” which is currently at the Guardhouse in Fort Mason.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney