Marga Gomez takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise ship in her funny solo show "Swimming with Lesbians"

I'm telling a story about a lesbian cruise ship in a parallel universe. It's an escape for everyone, not just lesbians and it's sort of a mix of "Poseidon" adventure, "Love Boat and "The L word."

Actress and comedian Marga Gomez takes audience on a funny voyage aboard a lesbian cruise in her solo show “Swimming with Lesbians.” Marga plays several characters about the fictional ship, The Celesbian. One of the characters is a lacrosse player looking to have her first affair with a woman. Another is a bingo caller who encounters an old bully. “Swimming with Lesbians,” is currently running at The Marsh in Berkeley until January 28th.

I spoke with Marga Gomez about the show and her career, including working with the late Robin Williams.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel and this aired in the January 11, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.