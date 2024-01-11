© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Marga Gomez takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise ship in her funny solo show "Swimming with Lesbians"

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Marga Gomez stars in the one-person show "Swimming with Lesbians"
Jim McCambridge
Marga Gomez stars in the one-person show "Swimming with Lesbians"
I'm telling a story about a lesbian cruise ship in a parallel universe. It's an escape for everyone, not just lesbians and it's sort of a mix of "Poseidon" adventure, "Love Boat and "The L word."

Actress and comedian Marga Gomez takes audience on a funny voyage aboard a lesbian cruise in her solo show “Swimming with Lesbians.” Marga plays several characters about the fictional ship, The Celesbian. One of the characters is a lacrosse player looking to have her first affair with a woman. Another is a bingo caller who encounters an old bully. “Swimming with Lesbians,” is currently running at The Marsh in Berkeley until January 28th.

I spoke with Marga Gomez about the show and her career, including working with the late Robin Williams.

This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel and this aired in the January 11, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
