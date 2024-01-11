Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Marga Gomez takes audiences aboard a lesbian cruise ship in her funny solo show "Swimming with Lesbians"
I'm telling a story about a lesbian cruise ship in a parallel universe. It's an escape for everyone, not just lesbians and it's sort of a mix of "Poseidon" adventure, "Love Boat and "The L word."
Actress and comedian Marga Gomez takes audience on a funny voyage aboard a lesbian cruise in her solo show “Swimming with Lesbians.” Marga plays several characters about the fictional ship, The Celesbian. One of the characters is a lacrosse player looking to have her first affair with a woman. Another is a bingo caller who encounters an old bully. “Swimming with Lesbians,” is currently running at The Marsh in Berkeley until January 28th.
I spoke with Marga Gomez about the show and her career, including working with the late Robin Williams.
This interview was co-produced with Porfiro Rangel and this aired in the January 11, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.