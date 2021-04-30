Wonway Posibul: M-F, 8-10p / DJ Umami: Mon, 10-12p / Patrick King Most: Tues, 10-12p / LadyRyan: Wed, 10-12p / Margarita Azucar: Thurs, 10-12p / J Boogie: Fri, 10-12p

KALW is excited to announce KALW@25thStreet, a new collaborative partnership with 25th Street Recording in Oakland. KALW and 25th Street Recording have joined forces to create a new live broadcast and studio home for KALW music, interviews, live sessions and intimate events.

As the station builds on our legacy of music discovery, KALW@25thStreet will bolster the Bay Area’s diverse and vibrant cultural landscape with a new weeknight block of eclectic music from 8pm to midnight Monday through Friday, featuring six dynamic Bay Area DJs. The team of new programmers — the 25th Street Collective — will spin an eclectic mix of music. The block will be anchored by Wonway Posibul, from 8pm to 10pm, Monday through Friday. The 10pm to midnight slot will feature a roster of other Bay Area DJs, including DJ Umami, King Most, LadyRyan, J Boogie, and Margarita Azucar.

KALW has long been a home for music discovery in the Bay Area with its long-running programs such as Tangents, Africa Mix, Music From Other Minds, Folk Music and Beyond, and Revolutions Per Minute. On July 19th, we begin the next chapter that complements KALW’s broadcast home in San Francisco.

About 25th Street Recording

25th Street Recording is a world-class music recording and multimedia facility located in the heart of the vibrant East Bay arts and culture scene. 25th Street has become a cornerstone for the Bay Area music community supporting one of the most diverse cross sections of talent and musical styles anywhere in the world. The studio’s ongoing mission is to provide first rate studio access to all regardless of genre or ability, and to continue the rich musical and arts history of the greater Bay Area.

KALW thanks 25th Street Recording for their support of music and culture in the Bay Area.

Photo: Kirby Stenger

