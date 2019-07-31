© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Bay View: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression

By Jeneé Darden
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Jenee Darden
KALW reporter Jenee Darden (right) with mother Pat Kesee.

This story first aired on July 31, 2019 and it aired again most recently in the May 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents, click the play button above to listen.

May is Mental Health Awareness month. Do you know the signs of stress? We all face it, in different ways at different times in our lives. KALW reporter Jenee Darden shares her poetry and journey with depression in this Bay View. Jenee is the author of "When a Purple Rose Blooms."

"Living with depression doesn't mean I'm weak. No matter who you are, it takes a lot of strength to deal with this thing."

Jenee Darden will be performing her work on August 8 during a poetic celebration at the Museum of African Diaspora in San Francisco. 

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.

Crosscurrents Race & Ethnicity
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
