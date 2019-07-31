Bay View: A Black Woman’s Journey Through Depression

This story first aired on July 31, 2019 and it aired again most recently in the May 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents, click the play button above to listen.

May is Mental Health Awareness month. Do you know the signs of stress? We all face it, in different ways at different times in our lives. KALW reporter Jenee Darden shares her poetry and journey with depression in this Bay View. Jenee is the author of "When a Purple Rose Blooms."

"Living with depression doesn't mean I'm weak. No matter who you are, it takes a lot of strength to deal with this thing."

Jenee Darden will be performing her work on August 8 during a poetic celebration at the Museum of African Diaspora in San Francisco.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255.

