25th Street Showcase

KALW Music has some amazing talent on the airwaves weeknights at 10 p.m. But because it's a school night and you might not be listening, we’re bringing the sounds to you at a more decent hour. Every week, we’ll highlight a different weeknight@10 DJ and air their show on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. right after Marcus Rosario. Just in case you are staying up late on the weekends, you’ll also be able to hear the replays at midnight on Friday and Saturday nights – right after J Boogie.