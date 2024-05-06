Almanac - Monday May 6, 2024

Today is Monday, the 6th of May of 2024

May 6 is the 127th day of the year

239 days remain until the end of the year.

45 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:07:26 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:19 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F

The first low tide was at 4:09 am at -0.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:31 am at 4.87 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:53 pm at 1.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 10:08 pm at 6.51 feet

The Moon is currently 3.8% visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow at 8:22 pm

Today is….

Great Lakes Awareness Day

International No Diet Day

Joseph Brackett Day

Melanoma Monday

National Beverage Day

National Crêpe Suzette Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Nurses Day

National Tourist Appreciation Day

No Homework Day

Today is also…

Martyrs' Day in Gabon in Lebanon and Syria

National Azulejo Day (Portugal)

Teachers' Day (Jamaica)

The first day of Hıdı-rellez (Turkey)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French politician (d. 1794)

1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1939)

1904 – Moshé Feldenkrais, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and academic (d. 1984)

1913 – Stewart Granger, English-American actor (d. 1993)

1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach

1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (d. 2014)

1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic

1945 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, American country singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer

1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress

2019 – Prince Archie of Sussex

….and on this day in history…..

1541 – King Henry VIII orders English-language Bibles be placed in every church. In 1539 the Great Bible would be provided for this purpose.

1835 – James Gordon Bennett, Sr. publishes the first issue of the New York Herald.

1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.

1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration.

1937 – Hindenburg disaster: The German zeppelin Hindenburg catches fire and is destroyed within a minute while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey. Thirty-six people are killed.

1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.

1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.

1999 – The first elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly are held.

2023 – The coronation of Charles III and Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is held in Westminster Abbey, London