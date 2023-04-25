SF Choral Society | Dick Bright | Golden Gate Park Band | Peter Robinson

Photo: Darrell Hoemann / SF Choral Society_Composer Stacy Garrop

SAN FRANCISCO CHORAL SOCIETY

CALVARY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

2515 FILLMORE ST. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 29 – 7:00PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 – 4:00PM

GUESTS:

ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

STACY GARROP / COMPOSER

David speaks with Robert Geary and Stacy Garrop about the SF Choral Society 2023 Season opener with the world premiere chamber orchestra version of Terra Nostra by Garrop. The program will also include Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna.

SF Choral Society / For more info and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfchoral.org/site/tickets-on-sale/

To purchase tickets:

https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2904

View the digital program here

https://www.sfchoral.org/site/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/8_WEB_Garrop-Lauridsen-Program-Spring-23-8.25-%C3%97-10.5-in.pdf

Learn more:

https://www.sfchoral.org

Stacy Garrop:

https://www.garrop.com/

Courtesy Dick Bright / Dick Bright_Workin For A Livin'_book cover

DICK BRIGHT

“WORKIN’ FOR A LIVIN’ – MAKIN’ IT IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS”

Book release date: May 2, 2023

GUEST: DICK BRIGHT / BANDLEADER, PERFORMER, PRODUCER, IMPRESARIO

50 years in the music business – name it, and Dick Bright has done it all.

Impressive also as having carved out a unique, and often storied career and niche based in the SF Bay Area. From tech, to sports, to fellow musicians and artists, Bright has lived to tell.

With nods to Donald Passman’s Everything You Need to Know About the Music Business and the For Dummies series, Bright has also lived to teach and inform. Bright joins David to talk about his new book, and share stories and insights on the state of the music industry – past & present.

Purchase the book here:

https://www.dickbrightmusic.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Workin-Livin-Makin-Music-Business/dp/B0BWVM8PZD

Upcoming Book Launch Parties & Concerts:

MILL VALLEY ART WALK

5/2/23 – 5:30-7:30PM

https://www.cityofmillvalley.org/824/First-Tuesday-ArtWalk

BIRD & BECKETT BOOKS & RECORDS

653 CHENERY ST. / SF

5/25/23 – 7:00PM & 9:00PM (TWO SETS OF MUSIC & READINGS)

https://birdbeckett.com/

MORE INFO HERE

SWEETWATER MUSIC HALL

19 CORTE MADERA AVE. / MILL VALLEY

6/11/23

PERFORMANCE & READING / Q&A WITH JOEL SELVIN

FOR MORE INFO. AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

GREEN APPLE BOOKS

1231 9TH AVE. / SF

6/15/23 6:00PM-8:00PM

https://www.greenapplebooks.com/locations-directions-hours

GOLDEN GATE PARK BAND

2023 SEASON OPENS SUNDAY, APRIL 30TH

SPRECKELS TEMPLE OF MUSIC (AKA GOLDEN GATE PARK BANDSHELL)

GOLDEN GATE PARK / SF

SUNDAYS @ 1:00PM

ANNUAL BAND FESTIVAL - JUNE 10TH & 11TH

SPECIAL CONCERTS - JULY 4TH & SEPT 4TH

(see links below for complete concert info.)

GUEST: CRAIG MCKENZIE / PRINCIPAL CONDUCTOR AND MUSIC DIRECTOR

Founded in 1882, the Golden Gate Park Band is San Francisco’s oldest musical organization, and continues to present 25 free concerts every season.

This season – their 141st – opens Sunday 4/30/23 with the “Opening Day!” baseball theme, and will include selections from Broadway musicals, other Americana and America’s national pastime. The season will continue with other themed concerts, and also a myriad of SF cultural organizations and heritages showcased. The music of Poland, Armenia, Scotland, Hungary, Ukraine, Mexico, Ireland and Spain have dedicated concerts. June will feature performances for Juneteenth and LGBTQ+ Pride, and the August performance will celebrate first responders. Families will enjoy dedicated Mother’s Day and a Disney concert. For the first time, the Band also welcomes its first Associate Music Director, German Gonzalez.

Craig McKenzie joins David to talk about this special Band, and the musical place it holds in a treasured historic part of SF and Golden Gate Park.

SUPPORT THE GOLDEN GATE PARK BAND / DONATE HERE

https://goldengateparkband.org/concerts/

https://goldengateparkband.org/calendar/

https://goldengateparkband.org/festival/

https://goldengateparkband.org/

https://craigsmckenzie.com/

PETER ROBINSON

REMEMBERING NOËL COWARD

Noël Coward: Writer, actor, cabaret performer, playwright, man about town - and the list goes on...

The voice, the dressing gown, the cigarette in its holder…these were the props of the master, Noël Coward. Peter Robinson reviews the life and the latest biography, Masquerade, by Oliver Soden on the 50th anniversary of Coward’s passing.

Coward’s life covered everything from the stage to cabaret, from plays to espionage, and then often the difficult and panful love affairs. As T.S. Eliot wrote, “There are things you can learn from Noël Coward that you won’t learn from Shakespeare."

Purchase Masquerade here


