Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater | Word for Word | Sing for America | Emerson String Quartet

CAL PERFORMANCES PRESENTS

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

UC BERKELEY / ZELLERBACH HALL

APRIL 11 – 16, 2023

GUEST: ROBERT BATTLE / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

PROGRAM A (Tue, Apr 11, 7:30pm & Fri, Apr 14, 8pm)

TWYLA THARP / Roy’s Joys (1997/2022; Company West Coast Premiere; music: Roy Eldridge)

ROBERT BATTLE / Unfold (2007; music: Gustave Charpentier (“Depuis Le Jour” from Louise; sung by Leontyne Price)

ROBERT BATTLE / For Four (2021; music: Wynton Marsalis)

ALVIN AILEY / Revelations (1960; music: traditional spirituals)

PROGRAM B (Wed, Apr 12, 7:30pm & Sat, Apr 15, 8pm)

JAMAR ROBERTS / In a Sentimental Mood (2022; Bay Area Premiere; music: Duke Ellington and Rafiq Bhatia)

PAUL TAYLOR / DUET (1964/2022; Company West Coast Premiere; music: Franz Josef Haydn)

ALVIN AILEY and MARY BARNETT / Survivors (1986/New Production 2022; Bay Area Premiere; music: Max Roach [“Survivors” and “Triptych,” strings orchestrated by Peter Phillips])

KYLE ABRAHAM / Are You in Your Feelings? (2022; Bay Area Premiere; music: mixtape of soul, hip-hop, and R&B)

PROGRAM C (Thu, Apr 13, 7:30pm; Sat, Apr 15, 2pm; Sun, Apr 16, 3pm)

ALVIN AILEY / Night Creature (1974; music: Duke Ellington)

ROBERT BATTLE / For Four (2021; music: Wynton Marsalis)

ALVIN AILEY / Cry (1971; music: Alice Coltrane, Laura Nyro, & Chuck Griffin)

ALVIN AILEY / Revelations (1960; music: traditional spirituals)

WORD FOR WORD

HOME BY GEORGE SAUNDERS

Z BELOW

470 FLORIDA ST. / SF

APRIL 8 – 29, 2023 (evenings & matinee)

(Preview April 5, 6 & 7 – evenings)

GUESTS:

EDRIS COOPER-ANIFOWOSHE / ACTOR-CAST MEMBER

ROBERT ERNST / ACTOR-CAST MEMBER

JOANNE WINTER / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CO-FOUNDER

SING FOR AMERICA

2023 GALA CONCERT

PALACE OF FINE ARTS / SF

APRIL 16, 2023 7:00PM

GUESTS:

BRETT STRADER / Artistic Director

LAWRENCE BEAMEN / Guest Vocalist

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS

EMERSON STRING QUARTET

HERBST THEATRE / VETERANS BLDG.

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APIL 14, 2023 7:30PM

GUEST: LAWRENCE DUTTON / VIOLIST

