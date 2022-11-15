Smuin Ballet 'The Christmas Ballet' | SF Symphony Daniel Stewart | Broadway SF 'A Christmas with C.S. Lewis' | SJ Playhouse 'Sunday in the Park with George'

SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET

THE CHRISTMAS BALLET

11/19/22 – 12/24/22

PERFORMANCES ALL OVER THE BAY AREA!

WALNUT CREEK

LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK

11/19-11/20/22 (evening and matinees)

MOUNTAIN VIEW

MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW

12/1 – 12/4/22 (evenings & matinees)

CARMEL

SUNSET CENTER

SAN CARLOS ST. @ 9TH AVE. / CARMEL

12/9-12/10/22 (evening & matinee)

SAN FRANCISCO

YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

700 HOWARD ST. / SF

12/14 – 12/24/22 (evening & matinee)

GUEST: NICOLE HASKINS / CHOREOGRAPHER

Joining David on the show will be Choreographer Nicole Haskins as she returns to Smuin Ballet for their classic The Christmas Ballet, which will also highlight the world premiere of her work “Peaceful Prayer”. This piece will include an acapella version of Mykola Lysenko’s “Prayer for Ukraine,” originally written in 1885 by Oleksandr Konysky.

Based in the SF Bay Area, Haskins formerly danced with Smuin from 2013-2019, and returns also as an instructor for the Smuin Center for Dance.

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SUNDAY 11/20/22 2:00PM

GUEST: DANIEL STEWART / CONDUCTOR, WATTIS FOUNDATION MUSIC DIRECTOR

Conductor Daniel Stewart joins David to talk about the upcoming SF Symphony Youth Orchestra concert, celebrating the Youth Orchestra’s 40th anniversary season.

The afternoon’s program will be:

José González Granero’s Matsuri Overture

Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade

Upcoming SFSYO performances include the annual Peter and the Wolf performance, this year with narrator W. Kamau Bell joining the SFSYO and Daniel Stewart.

Davies Symphony Hall

Sunday 12/11/22 2:00PM

The 12/11/22 afternoon’s program will be:

A Christmas Festival / Anderson

Selections from The Nutcracker Suite / Tchaikovsky

Sing Alongs: Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Broadway SF_Christmas w- CS Lewis_David Payne

BROADWAY SF PRESENTS

A CHRISTMAS WITH C. S. LEWIS

STARRING DAVID PAYNE

A.C.T. STRAND THEATER

1127 MARKET ST. / SF

11/18 – 11/20/22

GUEST: DAVID PAYNE / ACTOR

David (Latulippe) speaks with David (Payne) about his portrayal of C. S. Lewis in A Christmas with C. S. Lewis. Lewis comes to life to onstage to show his life-long and life-changing journey to Christianity, which includes an encounter with friend and fellow author J. R. R. Tolkien, who was instrumental on this path. The performance takes place on Christmas Eve, at Lewis’ home just outside of Oxford.

DAVID PAYNE / For more info. and upcoming productions:

Courtesy SJ Playhouse / SJ Playhouse_Sunday-Park-George

SAN JOSE PLAYHOUSE

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

3BELOW THEATERS

288 S. SECOND ST. / SAN JOSE

11/19 – 12/11/22

GUEST:

SHANNON GUGGENHEIM / 3BELOW THEATERS, GUGGENHEIM ENTERTAINMENT

David talks with Shannon Guggenheim about San Jose Playhouse’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was inspired by and based on George Seurat’s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Also part of the performance dates will be artists showcasing their art at 3Below Theaters in Theater 1 pre-show and during intermission.

