Smuin Ballet 'The Christmas Ballet' | SF Symphony Daniel Stewart | Broadway SF 'A Christmas with C.S. Lewis' | SJ Playhouse 'Sunday in the Park with George'
This week 11/17/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks Smuin Ballet’s Nicole Haskins | SF Symphony Youth Orchestra Conductor Daniel Stewart | Broadway SF David Payne as C. S. Lewis| SJ Playhouse’ Shannon Guggenheim |
SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET
THE CHRISTMAS BALLET
11/19/22 – 12/24/22
PERFORMANCES ALL OVER THE BAY AREA!
Purchase tickets here.
WALNUT CREEK
LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
1601 CIVIC DR. / WALNUT CREEK
11/19-11/20/22 (evening and matinees)
MOUNTAIN VIEW
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW
12/1 – 12/4/22 (evenings & matinees)
CARMEL
SUNSET CENTER
SAN CARLOS ST. @ 9TH AVE. / CARMEL
12/9-12/10/22 (evening & matinee)
SAN FRANCISCO
YERBA BUENA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
700 HOWARD ST. / SF
12/14 – 12/24/22 (evening & matinee)
GUEST: NICOLE HASKINS / CHOREOGRAPHER
Joining David on the show will be Choreographer Nicole Haskins as she returns to Smuin Ballet for their classic The Christmas Ballet, which will also highlight the world premiere of her work “Peaceful Prayer”. This piece will include an acapella version of Mykola Lysenko’s “Prayer for Ukraine,” originally written in 1885 by Oleksandr Konysky.
Based in the SF Bay Area, Haskins formerly danced with Smuin from 2013-2019, and returns also as an instructor for the Smuin Center for Dance.
https://www.smuinballet.org/events/the-christmas-ballet-2022/
https://www.smuinballet.org/
https://www.nicolehaskins.com/
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SUNDAY 11/20/22 2:00PM
GUEST: DANIEL STEWART / CONDUCTOR, WATTIS FOUNDATION MUSIC DIRECTOR
Conductor Daniel Stewart joins David to talk about the upcoming SF Symphony Youth Orchestra concert, celebrating the Youth Orchestra’s 40th anniversary season.
The afternoon’s program will be:
José González Granero’s Matsuri Overture
Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Youth-Orchestra-Nov-20
http://danielpatrickstewart.com/
Upcoming SFSYO performances include the annual Peter and the Wolf performance, this year with narrator W. Kamau Bell joining the SFSYO and Daniel Stewart.
Davies Symphony Hall
Sunday 12/11/22 2:00PM
The 12/11/22 afternoon’s program will be:
A Christmas Festival / Anderson
Selections from The Nutcracker Suite / Tchaikovsky
Sing Alongs: Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, We Wish You a Merry Christmas
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Peter-and-the-Wolf
BROADWAY SF PRESENTS
A CHRISTMAS WITH C. S. LEWIS
STARRING DAVID PAYNE
A.C.T. STRAND THEATER
1127 MARKET ST. / SF
11/18 – 11/20/22
GUEST: DAVID PAYNE / ACTOR
David (Latulippe) speaks with David (Payne) about his portrayal of C. S. Lewis in A Christmas with C. S. Lewis. Lewis comes to life to onstage to show his life-long and life-changing journey to Christianity, which includes an encounter with friend and fellow author J. R. R. Tolkien, who was instrumental on this path. The performance takes place on Christmas Eve, at Lewis’ home just outside of Oxford.
View the trailer and purchase tickets here.
DAVID PAYNE / For more info. and upcoming productions:
https://birdandbabyproductions.com
SAN JOSE PLAYHOUSE
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
3BELOW THEATERS
288 S. SECOND ST. / SAN JOSE
11/19 – 12/11/22
GUEST:
SHANNON GUGGENHEIM / 3BELOW THEATERS, GUGGENHEIM ENTERTAINMENT
David talks with Shannon Guggenheim about San Jose Playhouse’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was inspired by and based on George Seurat’s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/sunday-in-the-park-with-george/
Also part of the performance dates will be artists showcasing their art at 3Below Theaters in Theater 1 pre-show and during intermission.
Learn more here:
https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/art-of-making-art-showcases/
https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/