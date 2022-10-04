SF Music Day! Cory Combs & Charlton Lee | Berkeley Symphony Brian Nabors | Peter Robinson - Live From London!

INTERMUSIC SF PRESENTS:

SF MUSIC DAY 2022

SF WAR MEMORIAL AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SUNDAY 10/9/22 12NOON – 7:00PM

ADMISSION IS FREE!

GUESTS:

CORY COMBS / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR INTERMUSIC SF

CHARLTON LEE / VIOLIST, DEL SOL QUARTET

SF Music Day is THE place to be this Sunday 10/9 from Noon to 7PM. The Festival features 27 ensembles performing on four stages in the historic War Memorial Building. Classical? Check. Global music? Si. New music? You bet. Modern jazz? You got it.

Come see and hear the music and groups you love, while also discovering new artists and new music.

Experience the musical event as you move through the venues and the classic building. It’s quintessential San Francisco. And it’s free.

Kevin Vance will be joined today by Cory Combs, Executive Director of InterMusic SF, and Charlton Lee, violist of the Del Sol Quartet, one of the groups performing Sunday.

Learn more about the artists performing, and the Festival schedule:

https://intermusicsf.org/sf-music-day/

www.SFMusicDay.com

www.intermusicsf.org

BERKELEY SYMPHONY

SYMPHONIC I: IDENTITIES

ZELLERBACH HALL / UC BERKELEY

BERKELEY, CA

SUNDAY 10/16/22 4PM

PRE-CONCERT COMPOSER DISCUSSION 2:45PM – 3:30PM

GUEST: BRIAN RAPHAEL NABORS / COMPOSER

The Berkeley Symphony celebrates its 51st season, Find Your Frequency, with Music Director Joseph Young. Brian Nabors is the Symphony’s New Music USA composer-in-residence, featuring the world premiere of his work Upon Daybreak. Kevin Vance speaks with Nabors about his work and role in the current Symphony season.

Berkeley Symphony’s Chamber Series began with Fall Colors on Sunday, October 2, 2022, featuring Brian Nabors’ 7 Dances for flute, clarinet, and cello.

SYMPHONIC I: IDENTITIES PROGRAM:

Featuring Guest Artist Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Brian Raphael Nabors: Upon Daybreak

World Premiere made possible through New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices program and the generous support of the Sphinx Ventures Fund, ASCAP and the Sorel Organization

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/22-23-season/

https://www.berkeleysymphony.org/

https://www.briannabors.com/

https://www.josephfyoung.com/

https://rachelbartonpine.com/

London!

PETER ROBINSON

LIVE FROM LONDON! IT’S THURSDAY NIGHT!

Peter Robinson, KALW’s critic-at-large, reports Live from London on the musical theatre and arts scene – what’s new, what’s now, what’s on!

