SF Symphony Mahler & Weston | Moulin Rouge! The Musical! | The Marsh Berkeley 'Apocalypse' | Reyes Dance 'LASOS'
This week 9/29/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Moulin Rouge! Principals Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed | SF Symphony Composer Trevor Weston | The Marsh Berkeley Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? Playwright/Performer Alicia Dattner | Reyes Dance Artistic Director Jocelyn Reyes
SF SYMPHONY
MAHLER 2
TREVOR WESTON PUSH World Premiere
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
9/29/22 – 10/2/22
GUEST: TREVOR WESTON / COMPOSER
Together finally - Mahler & Weston. Composer Trevor Weston joins David to celebrate and discuss the world premiere of his new work Push. Weston is the first winner of the Emerging Black Composers Project, sponsored by the SF Conservatory of Music and the SF Symphony. The evening’s program will open with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting Push.
The program also features Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, conducted by Salonen, with vocal soloists soprano Golda Schultz (making her SF Symphony debut), and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung.
The San Francisco Symphony Chorus will also be performing.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Salonen-Conducts-Mahler-2
http://www.michelledeyoung.com/
BROADWAY SF PRESENTS:
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!
ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 MARKET ST.SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94102
9/8/22 – 11/6/22 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
CONOR RYAN / ‘CHRISTIAN’
COURTNEY REED / ‘SATINE’
David welcomes principal cast members and Broadway veterans Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed from the current North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical! The musical is based on Baz Luhrman’s Academy Award-winning 2001 kaleidoscopic vision of a film of the Moulin Rouge.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp
https://moulinrougemusical.com/us-tour/home/
THE MARSH BERKELEY PRESENTS
ARE YOU DRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE?
2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY
9/17/22 – 10/23/22
GUEST: ALICIA DATTNER / PLAYWRIGHT & PERFORMER
Join David as he talks with award-winning comedian Alicia Dattner about her new standup show, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? This hilarious work explores what’s so funny (or not) about climate change, Instagram, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Directed by Tom Bentley-Fisher, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? is raw, uncensored, apocalyptic, non-dual, post post-feminist ukulele comedy at its finest.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/runs/alicia-dattner-are-you-dressed-for-the-apocalypse/#gsc.tab=0
REYES DANCE
LASOS World Premiere
JOE GOODE ANNEX
499 ALABAMA ST. / SF
9/29/22 – 10/1/22 8:00PM
GUEST: JOCELYN REYES / REYES DANCE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
LASOS, conceived and directed by Jocelyn Reyes, is an evening-length work of film and live performance exploring the links between childhood trauma and chronic pain within the context of Latin American culture and traditions. LASOS is an inaugural co-production program of the Joe Goode Performance Group.
The cast of LASOS is Jess Bozzo, Caitlin Hicks, Maya Mohsin and Brooke Terry. All will perform in both the film and live performance halves, moving in and out of various roles inspired by Reyes herself as well as characters from the Spanish-language telenovelas she grew up watching.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://joegoode.org/event/lasos-reyes-dance/