SF Symphony Mahler & Weston | Moulin Rouge! The Musical! | The Marsh Berkeley 'Apocalypse' | Reyes Dance 'LASOS'

SF SYMPHONY

MAHLER 2

TREVOR WESTON PUSH World Premiere

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

9/29/22 – 10/2/22

GUEST: TREVOR WESTON / COMPOSER

Together finally - Mahler & Weston. Composer Trevor Weston joins David to celebrate and discuss the world premiere of his new work Push. Weston is the first winner of the Emerging Black Composers Project, sponsored by the SF Conservatory of Music and the SF Symphony. The evening’s program will open with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting Push.

The program also features Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, conducted by Salonen, with vocal soloists soprano Golda Schultz (making her SF Symphony debut), and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung.

The San Francisco Symphony Chorus will also be performing.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Salonen-Conducts-Mahler-2

https://www.trevorweston.com/

https://goldaschultz.com/

http://www.michelledeyoung.com/

1 of 3 — Golda Schultz_Dario Acosta.jpg SF Symphony_Golda Schultz soprano Photo: Dario Acosta 2 of 3 — Michelle DeYoung_Michael Novak.jpg SF Symphony_Michelle DeYoung mezzo-soprano Photo: Michael Novak 3 of 3 — Esa-Pekka_Salonen_Andrew_Eccles.jpg SF Symphony_Esa-Pekka Salonen Photo: Andrew Eccles

Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade / Moulin Rouge! Conor Ryan as Christian_Courtney Reed as Satine

BROADWAY SF PRESENTS:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!

ORPHEUM THEATRE

1192 MARKET ST.SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94102

9/8/22 – 11/6/22 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

CONOR RYAN / ‘CHRISTIAN’

COURTNEY REED / ‘SATINE’

David welcomes principal cast members and Broadway veterans Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed from the current North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical! The musical is based on Baz Luhrman’s Academy Award-winning 2001 kaleidoscopic vision of a film of the Moulin Rouge.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

https://moulinrougemusical.com/us-tour/home/

1 of 6 — 1.Moulin Rouge! The Musical! photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade 2 of 6 — 2.Courtney Reed_Conor Ryan_Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Courtney Reed_Conor Ryan_Moulin Rouge! The Musical Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade 3 of 6 — 3.Michelle Sessoms and Jennifer Wolfe_Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Michelle Sessoms and Jennifer Wolfe_Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade 4 of 6 — 4.Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade 5 of 6 — 6.Harper Miles, Libby Lloyd, Nicci Claspell, Andres Quintero_Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Harper Miles, Libby Lloyd, Nicci Claspell, Andres Quintero_Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade 6 of 6 — 7.The Cast_Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.jpg Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Photo: Robert Strong / Alicia Dattner_Marsh Berkeley-Apocalypse

THE MARSH BERKELEY PRESENTS

ARE YOU DRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE?

2120 ALLSTON WAY / BERKELEY

9/17/22 – 10/23/22

GUEST: ALICIA DATTNER / PLAYWRIGHT & PERFORMER

Join David as he talks with award-winning comedian Alicia Dattner about her new standup show, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? This hilarious work explores what’s so funny (or not) about climate change, Instagram, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Directed by Tom Bentley-Fisher, Are You Dressed for the Apocalypse? is raw, uncensored, apocalyptic, non-dual, post post-feminist ukulele comedy at its finest.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/runs/alicia-dattner-are-you-dressed-for-the-apocalypse/#gsc.tab=0

https://themarsh.org/

1 of 4 — 1.Caitlin Hicks, left, and Brooke Terry for LASOS. Photo by Maximillian Tortoriello (1).jpg Reyes Dance_LASOS_Caitlin Hicks, left, and Brooke Terry, right Photo: Maximillian Tortoriello 2 of 4 — 2.Caitlin Hicks, left, and Brooke Terry for LASOS. Photo by Maximillian Tortoriello (2).jpg Reyes Dance_LASOS_Caitlin Hicks, left, and Brooke Terry, right Photo: Maximillian Tortoriello 3 of 4 — 3.From left Jess Bozzo, Caitlin Hicks, Maya Mohsin and Brooke Terry for LASOS. Photo by Maximillian Tortoriello.jpg Reyes Dance_LASOS_from left: Jess Bozzo, Caitlin Hicks, Maya Mohsin, Brooke Terry Photo: Maximillian Tortoriello 4 of 4 — 4.From left Maya Mohsin, Brooke Terry, Caitlin Hicks and Jess Bozzo for LASOS. Photo by Maximillian Tortoriello.jpg Reyes Dance_LASOS_from left: Maya Mohsin, Brooke Terry, Caitlin Hicks and Jess Bozzo Photo: Maximillian Tortoriello

REYES DANCE

LASOS World Premiere

JOE GOODE ANNEX

499 ALABAMA ST. / SF

9/29/22 – 10/1/22 8:00PM

GUEST: JOCELYN REYES / REYES DANCE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

LASOS, conceived and directed by Jocelyn Reyes, is an evening-length work of film and live performance exploring the links between childhood trauma and chronic pain within the context of Latin American culture and traditions. LASOS is an inaugural co-production program of the Joe Goode Performance Group.

The cast of LASOS is Jess Bozzo, Caitlin Hicks, Maya Mohsin and Brooke Terry. All will perform in both the film and live performance halves, moving in and out of various roles inspired by Reyes herself as well as characters from the Spanish-language telenovelas she grew up watching.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://joegoode.org/event/lasos-reyes-dance/

https://reyesdance.com/

