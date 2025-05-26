© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Lurie orders halt to grant funding of SF non-profit, probe ordered

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 26, 2025 at 8:11 PM PDT
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie ordered a pause in grant funding to the nonprofit organization San Francisco Parks Alliance on Friday, the same day an investigation into the organization's finances was announced by the City Attorney's Office.

Lurie ordered a citywide halt of grants to the organization, which receives money from the Recreation and Park Department and the Port of San Francisco. 

The mayor also restricted city departments from entering into new partnerships with the organization until the city attorney's and controller's investigation is complete.

City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement that his office and Controller Greg Wagner would conduct a joint "public integrity assessment" at the request of the mayor, the city's Recreation and Park Department, and the Port of San Francisco.

Chiu referenced recent media reports that alleged that the organization has mismanaged donor money that was meant for specific projects.
Sunni Khalid
