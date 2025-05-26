© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BART’s Green Line service fully restored

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 26, 2025 at 8:07 PM PDT
Final original BART train arriving at station platform
Sheryl Kaskowitz
Final original BART train arriving at station platform

This morning’s commute on BART will be a little easier.

Normal service on BART's Green Line between the Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning after a nearly weeklong disruption due to a fire.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

BART officials said the blaze, reported about 5 a.m. on May 20, damaged trackside equipment and was related to a power issue.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid