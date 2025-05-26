BART’s Green Line service fully restored
This morning’s commute on BART will be a little easier.
Normal service on BART's Green Line between the Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning after a nearly weeklong disruption due to a fire.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.
BART officials said the blaze, reported about 5 a.m. on May 20, damaged trackside equipment and was related to a power issue.