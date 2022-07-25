West Edge Opera Mark Streshinsky| American Bach Soloists Festival Jeffrey Thomas | BAMPFA Artist Whitney Bradshaw | Bowerbird Collective Anthony Albrecht

WEST EDGE OPERA

@ THE SCOTTISH RITE

1547 LAKESIDE DR. / OAKLAND

7/23 – 8/7/22

GUEST: MARK STRESHINSKY / GENERAL DIRECTOR

https://www.westedgeopera.org/

https://www.westedgeopera.org/festival

For performance listing and tickets:

https://www.westedgeopera.org/box-office

______________________________________________

American Bach Soloists_2022

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS FESTIVAL

@ THE HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JULY 23 – JULY 31, 2022

GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

https://americanbach.org/

ABS 2022 Festival list of concerts and link to purchase tickets:

https://americanbach.org/sfbachfestival/

For direct link to purchase Festival tickets:

https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2433

_______________________________________________

1 of 6 — Outcry/Leslie, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Leslie 2 of 6 — Outcry/Nancy, 2019 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Nancy 3 of 6 — Outcry/Cecily, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Cecily 4 of 6 — Outcry/Jin, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Jin 5 of 6 — Outcry/Laxmi, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Laxmi 6 of 6 — Outcry/Adia, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg OUTCRY / Adia

BAMPFA

WHITNEY BRADSHAW

OUTCRY photography series

2155 CENTER ST. / BERKELEY

JULY 13 – NOVEMBER 8, 2022

GUEST: WHITNEY BRADSHAW / ARTIST

Artist Whitney Bradshaw presents her celebrated photography series OUTCRY– to be projected on BAMPFA’s massive 17 foot x 30 foot outdoor screen in three sixty-minute rotations each day at 8:30AM, 12:00PM and 6:00PM. Bradshaw began the series in 2018, and the series has grown to more than 400 photos. This current – and very timely – BAMPFA presentation marks the first time that selections will be presented in a large-scale format.

https://bampfa.org/program/whitney-bradshaw-outcry

http://whitneybradshaw.com/

https://bampfa.org/

_______________________________________________

Anthony Albrecht / Bowerbird Collective_shorebirds

BOWERBIRD COLLECTIVE

GUEST: ANTHONY ALBRECHT / CO-FOUNDER & PRODUCER

UPCOMING SHOWS:

7/30/22 – 5:00PM

Life on Land’s Edge

@ Orinda Library

256 Orinda Way / Orinda

7/31/22 -7:30PM

Life on Land’s Edge

@ Noe Valley Ministry

1021 Sanchez St. / SF

8/3/22 – 7:30PM / Where Song Began

8/4/22 – 7:30PM / Life on Land’s Edge

Evenings with Birdsong

@ Carl Cherry Center for the Arts

4th and Guadalupe (NW corner – entrance on 4th) / Carmel-By-The-Sea CA

8/6/22 – 3:00PM

Where Song Began

@ Monk Space

205 S Western Ave. / Los Angeles

For events listing and tickets:

https://bowerbird.productions/upcoming/

www.bowerbirdcollective.org