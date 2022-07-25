West Edge Opera Mark Streshinsky| American Bach Soloists Festival Jeffrey Thomas | BAMPFA Artist Whitney Bradshaw | Bowerbird Collective Anthony Albrecht
This week 7/28/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with American Bach Soloist Artistic Director and Conductor Jeffrey Thomas | BAMPFA Artist Whitney Bradshaw OUTCRY photography series | Bowerbird Collective co-founder & producer Anthony Albrecht | West Edge Opera General Director Mark Streshinsky
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
WEST EDGE OPERA
@ THE SCOTTISH RITE
1547 LAKESIDE DR. / OAKLAND
7/23 – 8/7/22
GUEST: MARK STRESHINSKY / GENERAL DIRECTOR
https://www.westedgeopera.org/
https://www.westedgeopera.org/festival
For performance listing and tickets:
https://www.westedgeopera.org/box-office
AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS FESTIVAL
@ THE HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JULY 23 – JULY 31, 2022
GUEST: JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
ABS 2022 Festival list of concerts and link to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/sfbachfestival/
For direct link to purchase Festival tickets:
https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2433
BAMPFA
WHITNEY BRADSHAW
OUTCRY photography series
2155 CENTER ST. / BERKELEY
JULY 13 – NOVEMBER 8, 2022
GUEST: WHITNEY BRADSHAW / ARTIST
Artist Whitney Bradshaw presents her celebrated photography series OUTCRY– to be projected on BAMPFA’s massive 17 foot x 30 foot outdoor screen in three sixty-minute rotations each day at 8:30AM, 12:00PM and 6:00PM. Bradshaw began the series in 2018, and the series has grown to more than 400 photos. This current – and very timely – BAMPFA presentation marks the first time that selections will be presented in a large-scale format.
https://bampfa.org/program/whitney-bradshaw-outcry
https://bampfa.org/
BOWERBIRD COLLECTIVE
GUEST: ANTHONY ALBRECHT / CO-FOUNDER & PRODUCER
UPCOMING SHOWS:
7/30/22 – 5:00PM
Life on Land’s Edge
@ Orinda Library
256 Orinda Way / Orinda
7/31/22 -7:30PM
Life on Land’s Edge
@ Noe Valley Ministry
1021 Sanchez St. / SF
8/3/22 – 7:30PM / Where Song Began
8/4/22 – 7:30PM / Life on Land’s Edge
Evenings with Birdsong
@ Carl Cherry Center for the Arts
4th and Guadalupe (NW corner – entrance on 4th) / Carmel-By-The-Sea CA
8/6/22 – 3:00PM
Where Song Began
@ Monk Space
205 S Western Ave. / Los Angeles
For events listing and tickets:
https://bowerbird.productions/upcoming/
Explore the works of the Bowerbird Collective:
https://bowerbird.productions/works/