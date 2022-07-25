© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On the Arts

West Edge Opera Mark Streshinsky| American Bach Soloists Festival Jeffrey Thomas | BAMPFA Artist Whitney Bradshaw | Bowerbird Collective Anthony Albrecht

Published July 25, 2022 at 9:54 PM PDT
Shawnette Sulker_Cleopatra-2_photo Cory Weaver.jpg
West Edge Opera_Shawnette Sulker 'Cleopatra'

This week 7/28/22 - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with American Bach Soloist Artistic Director and Conductor Jeffrey Thomas | BAMPFA Artist Whitney Bradshaw OUTCRY photography series | Bowerbird Collective co-founder & producer Anthony Albrecht | West Edge Opera General Director Mark Streshinsky

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

WEST EDGE OPERA
@ THE SCOTTISH RITE
1547 LAKESIDE DR. / OAKLAND
7/23 – 8/7/22

GUEST:  MARK STRESHINSKY / GENERAL DIRECTOR

https://www.westedgeopera.org/

https://www.westedgeopera.org/festival

For performance listing and tickets:
https://www.westedgeopera.org/box-office

AmerianBachSoloists_2022.jpg
American Bach Soloists_2022

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS FESTIVAL
@ THE HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JULY 23 – JULY 31, 2022

GUEST:  JEFFREY THOMAS / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

https://americanbach.org/

ABS 2022 Festival list of concerts and link to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/sfbachfestival/

For direct link to purchase Festival tickets:
https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2433

Outcry/Leslie, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Leslie
Outcry/Nancy, 2019 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Nancy
Outcry/Cecily, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Cecily
Outcry/Jin, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Jin
Outcry/Laxmi, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Laxmi
Outcry/Adia, 2018 Outcry_300dpi.jpg
OUTCRY / Adia

BAMPFA
WHITNEY BRADSHAW
OUTCRY photography series
2155 CENTER ST. / BERKELEY
JULY 13 – NOVEMBER 8, 2022

GUEST:  WHITNEY BRADSHAW / ARTIST

Artist Whitney Bradshaw presents her celebrated photography series OUTCRY– to be projected on BAMPFA’s massive 17 foot x 30 foot outdoor screen in three sixty-minute rotations each day at 8:30AM, 12:00PM and 6:00PM. Bradshaw began the series in 2018, and the series has grown to more than 400 photos. This current – and very timely – BAMPFA presentation marks the first time that selections will be presented in a large-scale format.

https://bampfa.org/program/whitney-bradshaw-outcry

http://whitneybradshaw.com/

https://bampfa.org/

shorebirds credit Anthony Albrecht.jpg
Anthony Albrecht
Bowerbird Collective_shorebirds

BOWERBIRD COLLECTIVE

GUEST:  ANTHONY ALBRECHT / CO-FOUNDER & PRODUCER

UPCOMING SHOWS:

7/30/22 – 5:00PM
Life on Land’s Edge
@ Orinda Library
256 Orinda Way / Orinda

7/31/22 -7:30PM
Life on Land’s Edge
@ Noe Valley Ministry
1021 Sanchez St. / SF

8/3/22 – 7:30PM / Where Song Began
8/4/22 – 7:30PM / Life on Land’s Edge
Evenings with Birdsong
@ Carl Cherry Center for the Arts
4th and Guadalupe (NW corner – entrance on 4th) / Carmel-By-The-Sea CA

8/6/22 – 3:00PM
Where Song Began
@ Monk Space
205 S Western Ave. / Los Angeles

For events listing and tickets:
https://bowerbird.productions/upcoming/

www.bowerbirdcollective.org

Explore the works of the Bowerbird Collective:
https://bowerbird.productions/works/

