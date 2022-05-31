BCCO Ming Luke | SFJAZZ Randall Kline | SF Opera Don Giovanni Luca Pisaroni | SF Pride 2022 Suzanne Ford
This week - On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra Conductor Ming Luke | SFJAZZ Founder and Executive Artistic Director Randall Kline | SF Opera Don Giovanni Luca Pisaroni | SF Pride 2022 Suzanne Ford
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra (BCCO)
UC Berkeley / Hertz Hall
6/19/22 – 3:00PM
Free / register here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/berkeley-community-chorus-summer-concert-tickets-341424137787
Livestream link available on concert day
Guest: Ming Luke / BCCO Music Director, Conductor
David talks with Ming Luke about the upcoming long-awaited BCCO concert at UC Berkeley Hertz Hall.
This program will be an eclectic concert including:
Alexander Zemlinsky's Psalm 13 (1935)
Brahms Schicksalslied (1871)
Mendelssohn's Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1843)
SFJAZZ
39th SAN FRANCISCO JAZZ FESTIVAL
SFJAZZ Center / 201 Franklin St. / SF
6/8 – 19/22 – SFJAZZ Center, Herbst Theatre and the Paramount Theatre/Oakland
SFJAZZ GALA 2022 HONORING WYNTON MARSALIS
SFJAZZ Center / 201 Franklin St. / SF
6/3/22 – 8:30PM
Guest: Randall Kline / SFJAZZ Founder, Executive Artistic Director
Join David as he speaks with Randall Kline about the upcoming jazz festival and Gala 2022 honoring Wynton Marsalis. In 1983, Kline put on the first Jazz in the City festival – a two-night festival, featuring local artists such as the KJAZZ All-Stars and Bebop and Beyond, with performances at the Herbst Theatre and Justin Herman Plaza.
40 years later - and one $64 million SFJAZZ Center later - the Center is uniquely devoted to jazz programming – the only other major venue with this focus is Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC.
Kline’s vision extends beyond the festival and the venue, he also assembled the SFJAZZ Collective – an eclectic group with a revolving cast of musicians and composers. The Collective also records and tours internationally.
https://www.sfjazz.org/discover/sfjazz-collective/
SF OPERA
War Memorial Opera House
301 Van Ness Ave. / SF
Summer Season: 6/4 – 7/2/22
Guest: Luca Pisaroni (bass-baritone)
David talks with Luca Pisaroni ‘Leporello’ in SF Opera’s production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. The opera opens the 2022-2023 season.
Pride Night is 6/18/22
https://www.sfopera.com/discover-opera/dec/san-francisco-opera-pride-celebrations/
https://www.sfopera.com/on-stage/don-giovanni/
SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE 2022
Guest: Suzanne Ford / SF Pride Interim Executive Director
The 52nd annual San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade (Pride 52) takes place on June 25-26, 2022. This year’s theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together”
This year also marks the return to an in-person celebration. Festivities begin 6/25 at noon and continue through until 6PM on 6/26.