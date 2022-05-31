BCCO Ming Luke | SFJAZZ Randall Kline | SF Opera Don Giovanni Luca Pisaroni | SF Pride 2022 Suzanne Ford

Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra (BCCO)

UC Berkeley / Hertz Hall

6/19/22 – 3:00PM

Guest: Ming Luke / BCCO Music Director, Conductor

David talks with Ming Luke about the upcoming long-awaited BCCO concert at UC Berkeley Hertz Hall.

This program will be an eclectic concert including:

Alexander Zemlinsky's Psalm 13 (1935)

Brahms Schicksalslied (1871)

Mendelssohn's Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1843)

SFJAZZ

39th SAN FRANCISCO JAZZ FESTIVAL

SFJAZZ Center / 201 Franklin St. / SF

6/8 – 19/22 – SFJAZZ Center, Herbst Theatre and the Paramount Theatre/Oakland

SFJAZZ GALA 2022 HONORING WYNTON MARSALIS

SFJAZZ Center / 201 Franklin St. / SF

6/3/22 – 8:30PM

Guest: Randall Kline / SFJAZZ Founder, Executive Artistic Director

Join David as he speaks with Randall Kline about the upcoming jazz festival and Gala 2022 honoring Wynton Marsalis. In 1983, Kline put on the first Jazz in the City festival – a two-night festival, featuring local artists such as the KJAZZ All-Stars and Bebop and Beyond, with performances at the Herbst Theatre and Justin Herman Plaza.

40 years later - and one $64 million SFJAZZ Center later - the Center is uniquely devoted to jazz programming – the only other major venue with this focus is Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC.

Kline’s vision extends beyond the festival and the venue, he also assembled the SFJAZZ Collective – an eclectic group with a revolving cast of musicians and composers. The Collective also records and tours internationally.

SF OPERA

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Ave. / SF

Summer Season: 6/4 – 7/2/22

Guest: Luca Pisaroni (bass-baritone)

David talks with Luca Pisaroni ‘Leporello’ in SF Opera’s production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni. The opera opens the 2022-2023 season.

Pride Night is 6/18/22

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE 2022

Guest: Suzanne Ford / SF Pride Interim Executive Director

The 52nd annual San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade (Pride 52) takes place on June 25-26, 2022. This year’s theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together”

This year also marks the return to an in-person celebration. Festivities begin 6/25 at noon and continue through until 6PM on 6/26.

