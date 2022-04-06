RENT is 25! | SF Symphony musical journey to Argentina | SF Gay Men’s Chorus ‘Crescendo’ Benefit (BD Wong) and Voices Rising concert | HOTTER THAN EGYPT in Marin!
This week in On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony featured musician-bandoneón player Daniel Binelli - RENT cast member Aiyana Smash – SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig – Hotter Than Egypt Nakissa Etemad (dramaturg) and Jen Taylor (cast member).
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
GIANCARLO GUERRERO CONDUCTS CORIGLIANO & PIAZZOLLA / DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL SF
SPECIAL GUEST: DANIEL BINELLI
4/7 – 4/9/22
David will speak with SF Symphony special guest bandoneón player Daniel Binelli. Binelli will be featured in the Giancarlo Guerrero-conducted concerts featuring Astor Piazzolla.
Binelli is a composer, arranger and master of the bandoneón. He performs internationally, and renowned as the torchbearer of the music of Piazzolla.
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/GUERRERO-CONDUCTS-CORIGLIANO-PIAZZOLLA
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Data/Event-Data/Artists/B/Daniel-Binelli
https://www.danielbinelli.com/v2/home/
RENT
25th ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR
SAN JOSE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
4/8-4/10/22
13,140,000 minutes. How do you measure 25 years? How about Love.
Join David as he talks with Aiyana Smash, who plays Mimi in this production (and also the 20th anniversary production). Jump back into the 90’s and (re)experience Jonathan Larson’s final musical, inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème.
https://broadwaysanjose.com/shows/rent/
https://broadwaysanjose.com/wp-content/uploads/BSJ_Rent_Playbill__web.pdf
SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS
CRESCENDO BENEFIT @ FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SF
4/8/22
VOICES RISING @ DAVIES SAYMPHONY HALL SF
4/10/22
Join David in conversation with SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig – as they celebrate over 40 years of lifting, inspiring, and unifying all voices through music. SFGMC inspired early on the LGBTQ+ choral movement, and has persevered through the decades.
They will honor BD Wong with the Vanguard Award at the Crescendo benefit.
Join the chorus and hear the vocal love at the upcoming Voices Rising concert at Davies Symphony Hall in SF.
https://www.sfgmc.org/crescendo-2022
https://www.sfgmc.org/voices-rising-2022
HOTTER THAN EGYPT
MARIN THEATRE COMPANY / MILL VALLEY CA
3/31 – 4/24/22
Yussef El Guindi’s Hotter Than Egypt comes to the Marin Theatre Company stage.
David speaks with Company Associate Artistic Director and dramaturg Nakissa Etemad, and cast member Jen Taylor about this world premiere co-production.
https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/hotter-than-egypt