Minds Over Matter 6/19/22

Search Query
Show Search
Schedule
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Printable Schedule
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Printable Schedule
Programs
All Programs
Your Call
Crosscurrents
Belonging in the Bay
Binah
Minds Over Matter
On the Arts
Out in the Bay
Philosophy Talk
Sandip Roy's Dispatches
Sights & Sounds
State of the Bay
Thursday Night Special
Your Legal Rights
All Programs
Your Call
Crosscurrents
Belonging in the Bay
Binah
Minds Over Matter
On the Arts
Out in the Bay
Philosophy Talk
Sandip Roy's Dispatches
Sights & Sounds
State of the Bay
Thursday Night Special
Your Legal Rights
Podcasts
All Podcasts
New Arrivals
The Spiritual Edge
Uncuffed
All Podcasts
New Arrivals
The Spiritual Edge
Uncuffed
News
Latest News
COVID Updates
Crosscurrents
Hey Area
Out in the Bay
State of the Bay
Your Call
Your Legal Rights
Latest News
COVID Updates
Crosscurrents
Hey Area
Out in the Bay
State of the Bay
Your Call
Your Legal Rights
Music
All Music
KALW Music Player
KALW@25thStreet
Africa Mix
Bay Area Beats
Bluegrass Signal
DJ Umami
Fog City Blues
Folk Music & Beyond
Hearts of Space
J Boogie
LadyRyan
Margarita Azucar
My Mixtape
Other Minds
Patchwork Quilt
Patrick King Most
Revolutions Per Minute
Tangents
Wonway Posibul
All Music
KALW Music Player
KALW@25thStreet
Africa Mix
Bay Area Beats
Bluegrass Signal
DJ Umami
Fog City Blues
Folk Music & Beyond
Hearts of Space
J Boogie
LadyRyan
Margarita Azucar
My Mixtape
Other Minds
Patchwork Quilt
Patrick King Most
Revolutions Per Minute
Tangents
Wonway Posibul
About
Mission & More
Contact Us
Directions To Our Studios
Staff & Producers
Job Opportunities
Audio Academy
Community Expectations
Board, Governance & Finances
History
Mission & More
Contact Us
Directions To Our Studios
Staff & Producers
Job Opportunities
Audio Academy
Community Expectations
Board, Governance & Finances
History
Support
Ways to Support
Donate Now
Sustaining Membership
Producers Circle
Underwriting + Sponsorship
Employer Matching
Stock Donations
Vehicle Donation
Volunteer with KALW
Ways to Support
Donate Now
Sustaining Membership
Producers Circle
Underwriting + Sponsorship
Employer Matching
Stock Donations
Vehicle Donation
Volunteer with KALW
facebook
twitter
instagram
linkedin
© 2022
KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Menu
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KALW
All Streams
Schedule
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Printable Schedule
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Printable Schedule
Programs
All Programs
Your Call
Crosscurrents
Belonging in the Bay
Binah
Minds Over Matter
On the Arts
Out in the Bay
Philosophy Talk
Sandip Roy's Dispatches
Sights & Sounds
State of the Bay
Thursday Night Special
Your Legal Rights
All Programs
Your Call
Crosscurrents
Belonging in the Bay
Binah
Minds Over Matter
On the Arts
Out in the Bay
Philosophy Talk
Sandip Roy's Dispatches
Sights & Sounds
State of the Bay
Thursday Night Special
Your Legal Rights
Podcasts
All Podcasts
New Arrivals
The Spiritual Edge
Uncuffed
All Podcasts
New Arrivals
The Spiritual Edge
Uncuffed
News
Latest News
COVID Updates
Crosscurrents
Hey Area
Out in the Bay
State of the Bay
Your Call
Your Legal Rights
Latest News
COVID Updates
Crosscurrents
Hey Area
Out in the Bay
State of the Bay
Your Call
Your Legal Rights
Music
All Music
KALW Music Player
KALW@25thStreet
Africa Mix
Bay Area Beats
Bluegrass Signal
DJ Umami
Fog City Blues
Folk Music & Beyond
Hearts of Space
J Boogie
LadyRyan
Margarita Azucar
My Mixtape
Other Minds
Patchwork Quilt
Patrick King Most
Revolutions Per Minute
Tangents
Wonway Posibul
All Music
KALW Music Player
KALW@25thStreet
Africa Mix
Bay Area Beats
Bluegrass Signal
DJ Umami
Fog City Blues
Folk Music & Beyond
Hearts of Space
J Boogie
LadyRyan
Margarita Azucar
My Mixtape
Other Minds
Patchwork Quilt
Patrick King Most
Revolutions Per Minute
Tangents
Wonway Posibul
About
Mission & More
Contact Us
Directions To Our Studios
Staff & Producers
Job Opportunities
Audio Academy
Community Expectations
Board, Governance & Finances
History
Mission & More
Contact Us
Directions To Our Studios
Staff & Producers
Job Opportunities
Audio Academy
Community Expectations
Board, Governance & Finances
History
Support
Ways to Support
Donate Now
Sustaining Membership
Producers Circle
Underwriting + Sponsorship
Employer Matching
Stock Donations
Vehicle Donation
Volunteer with KALW
Ways to Support
Donate Now
Sustaining Membership
Producers Circle
Underwriting + Sponsorship
Employer Matching
Stock Donations
Vehicle Donation
Volunteer with KALW
facebook
twitter
instagram
linkedin
Minds Over Matter
Minds Over Matter 6/19/22
Published June 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM PDT
Listen
•
1:00:02
Tags
Minds Over Matter
Minds Over
radio quiz show
D Minor
Music Lover and Lives radio 24/7
See stories by D Minor
Arts & Culture
Minds Over Matter - 9/15/19
Arts & Culture
Minds Over Matter - 12/09/18