It's a Good Day to Change the World

Caroline Paul on training to be brave

By Lauren Schiller
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
This week, we hear from Caroline Paul about the importance of being brave. Caroline should know…

She's climbed the Golden Gate Bridge, gotten into Guinness World Records for crawling and trained for the Olympic luge team. In 1989, Caroline was one of the first female firefighters in San Francisco—1 of 15 women out of a crew of 1,500.

For over thirteen years, every day on the job was an adventure. She published a memoir about her experience, and later The Gutsy Girl and You Are Mighty: A Practical Guide for Young Activists.

It's a Good Day to Change the World
Lauren Schiller
Lauren Schiller is the host and creator ofInflection Point, a podcast and nationally syndicated public radio show about how women rise up. Launched in 2015, and produced in partnership with KALW and PRX, Inflection Point was one of the first radio shows and podcasts in the country to exclusively feature conversations with women about how they build power and lead change. In 2008, Lauren co-created and co-hosted “The Lady Brain Show”, one of the first ever female-led podcasts. Lauren is an award-winning producer, was the Executive Producer of Audio for Salon Media, where she is a regular contributor, and has been a guest host for “The Conversation” on BBC World Service. Lauren is also a speaker and moderator at live events including INFORUM, The Commonwealth Club, Bay Area Book Festival, JCCSF, and Cal Performances
