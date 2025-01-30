Folk Music & Beyond: Black Banjo Reclamation 2/01/25

Black Banjo & Fiddle Reclamation on KALW 91.7

Kicking off Black History Month this Saturday at 2 pm (PST), “Folk Music & Beyond” features some of the prominent African-American musicians who are now reclaiming their early musical heritage in folk, old-time, and country. They’re taking up banjos and fiddles and playing music inspired in part by the black string bands of the 1800s and early 1900s.

Bay Area musicians and educators are helping to lead the way, creating innovative classes and workshops aimed at encouraging more African Americans to play fiddles and banjos. Dr. Angela Wellman will talk about the Black Banjo and Fiddle Fellowship Program based in Oakland and Bay Area musician Hannah Mayree talks about her Black Banjo Reclamation Project and building gourd banjos from scratch.

Also featured on this Saturday’s program will be music by some of the young African-American musicians leading the current reclamation movement—Rhiannon Giddens and The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Tray Wellington, Kaia Kater, Jake Blount, Amethyst Kiah, Allison Russell, Yasmin Williams, and Joy Oladokun.

Listen this Saturday at 2 pm at 91.7 (if you live in the Bay Area) or on-line https://www.kalw.org/