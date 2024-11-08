Barbara Dane Tribute on Folk Music & Beyond this Saturday 11/9

The great folk/blues singer Barbara Dane will be honored this Saturday (11/9) on Folk Music & Beyond. Barbara passed away a few weeks ago, on October 20th at age 97. We’ll present an encore broadcast of Barbara’s last appearance on Folk Music & Beyond with guitarist Johnny Harper on June 5, 2010. Barbara sang her heart out and was outspoken as ever about important issues near and dear to her. Our Barbara Dane tribute will start a few minutes after 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, following a 75th birthday tribute to the legendary Bruce Springsteen.