The First Day of KALW Winter Membership Campaign Kicks Off With Live Music By Winterdance!

Join us this Saturday (12/14) at 2:00 pm for a special holiday performance by Winterdance, the Bay Area's local Celtic band. Band members include fiddler John Weed and his son Tyler Weed on banjo, Amelia Hogan on lead vocals, and Paul Kotapish on mandolin.