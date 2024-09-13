Folk Music & Beyond 9/14/24

This Saturday at 2 p.m. (PDT), “Folk Music & Beyond” celebrates Bread & Roses on reaching a big milestone! This year marks the venerable non-profit’s 50th Anniversary providing free music and entertainment to people in confinement (hospitals, convalescent homes, prisons).

We’ll pay tribute to Bread & Roses founder Mimi Fariña and feature live music by Matt Jaffe and Kurt Huget, two of the many long-time volunteer musicians.

“Folk Music & Beyond” can be heard every Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. on 91.7 and on-line at kalw.org . Playlists of every program are available by visiting our website, http://www.kalwfolk.org .