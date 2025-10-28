KALW's On-Air Folk Festival is on Saturday, November 22, from 2pm-7pm
Tune into KALW for five hours of live performance by stellar musicians from the Bay Area and beyond!
Hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance
Here's the Lineup:
2:00 p.m. Breabach
This multi award-winning ensemble is among Scotland’s leading bands performing traditional and original music. The 5-member band is anchored by pipes, whistles, fiddle and guitar and melds progressive and contemporary arrangements with traditionally rooted Celtic music.
2:50 p.m. “Finding Lucinda”
KALW’s Jenee Darden speaks with local singer-songwriter Ismay about her new documentary film profiling the great alt-country artist Lucinda Williams.
3:15 p.m. Peppino D’Agostino
The talented finger-style guitarist from Italy returns to the KALW studios after a long absence.
4:00 p.m. The Goat Hill Girls
A 40+ year mainstay of the South Bay, the band includes two original members of Sidesaddle —mandolinist Kim Elking and fiddler Lee Anne Welch — plus bass player Lisa Burns with guitarist/lead singer Linda Maki and banjo/dobro player Phyllis Erck.
Their music combines traditional bluegrass, vintage country, old time, Irish, novelty, and original compositions.
4:45 p.m. The West Coast Stringband Duo
Jesse Appelman (mandolin & vocals) has played with the Sam Grisman Project, Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick, the Brothers Comatose, and choro players in Rio de Janeiro. Christine Wilhoyte (banjo & vocals) has also played with Laurie & Kathy and other bands. Their duo promises to be both more intimate and more experimental than the full West Coast Stringband Project and other bluegrass/old time bands.
5:30 p.m. David Gans
The singer-songwriter guitarist writes about life, the universe and everything. He's also a Stanford University lecturer and the author of many books and articles about The Grateful Dead.
6:15 p.m. Maggie Forti
The Bay Area songwriter guitarist sings like an angel. She has one album out called, “Travellin' On.”