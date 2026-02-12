© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Remembering Pete Devine

By Devon Strolovitch
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM PST
Photo: Martin McClain

The longtime Bay Area drummer passed away earlier this month.

Since coming to San Francisco from Maine in 1989 with the ragtime combo Bo Grumpus, Pete Devine was a ubiquitous Bay Area presence on drums. Playing with everyone from North Beach jazz icon Mal Sharpe to Django-swing band Gaucho, Pete also fronted his own Devine's Jug Band, and for the last decade and a half keeping time with his Delta blues trio HowellDevine. Bandmates Joshua Howell and Joe Kyle Jr, along with past musical collaborators Lavay Smith and Chris Siebert, join host Devon Strolovitch for a tribute this Sunday, February 15 at 4 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
