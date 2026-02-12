Remembering Pete Devine

Since coming to San Francisco from Maine in 1989 with the ragtime combo Bo Grumpus, Pete Devine was a ubiquitous Bay Area presence on drums. Playing with everyone from North Beach jazz icon Mal Sharpe to Django-swing band Gaucho, Pete also fronted his own Devine's Jug Band, and for the last decade and a half keeping time with his Delta blues trio HowellDevine. Bandmates Joshua Howell and Joe Kyle Jr, along with past musical collaborators Lavay Smith and Chris Siebert, join host Devon Strolovitch for a tribute this Sunday, February 15 at 4 pm.