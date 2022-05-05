This Satuday at 9 pm, following an hour Fog City Blues, stay tuned for the official radio companion to the film "Take Me To the River New Orleans"—the story of of NOLA's diverse music culture told through a series of unique recording sessions, featuring the city's finest musicians from many genres and generations.
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.