Berkeley Symphony Broadcasts
Mondays at 9pm, May 6 through 27
Hosted by David Latulippe

Hosted by David Latulippe, hear the full 2018-19 Berkeley Symphony season on four consecutive Mondays in May, exclusively on KALW.

Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9pm

(The Thursday, October 4, 2018 Opening Night Concert)

  • Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96
  • Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto
  • Anna Clyne: Night Ferry
  • Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Ming Luke, conductor
Benjamin Beilman, violin

================================

Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm

(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)

  • Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"
  • Hannah Kendall: Disillusioned Dreamer (World Premiere Commission)
  • Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, "The Age of Anxiety"

Joseph Young, conductor
Andrew Tyson, piano

================================

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9pm

(The Sunday, March 24, 2019 concert)

  • Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
  • Sofia Gubaidulina: Concerto for Two Orchestras
  • Duke Ellington: Black, Brown and Beige

Christopher Rountree, conductor
with Berkeley High Jazz Lab

================================

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm
(The Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert)

  • Bizet:  Suite from "Carmen"
  • Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
  • Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"
  • Richard Strauss:  Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Christian Reif, conductor
with ODC/Dance

