Berkeley Symphony Broadcasts

Mondays at 9pm, May 6 through 27

Hosted by David Latulippe, hear the full 2018-19 Berkeley Symphony season on four consecutive Mondays in May, exclusively on KALW.

Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9pm

(The Thursday, October 4, 2018 Opening Night Concert)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto

Anna Clyne: Night Ferry

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Ming Luke, conductor

Benjamin Beilman, violin

================================

Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm

(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"

Hannah Kendall: Disillusioned Dreamer (World Premiere Commission)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, "The Age of Anxiety"

Joseph Young, conductor

Andrew Tyson, piano

================================

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9pm

(The Sunday, March 24, 2019 concert)

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Sofia Gubaidulina: Concerto for Two Orchestras

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown and Beige

Christopher Rountree, conductor

with Berkeley High Jazz Lab

================================

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm

(The Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert)

Bizet: Suite from "Carmen"

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"

Richard Strauss: Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Christian Reif, conductor

with ODC/Dance