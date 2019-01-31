Berkeley Symphony Broadcasts
Mondays at 9pm, May 6 through 27
Hosted by David Latulippe, hear the full 2018-19 Berkeley Symphony season on four consecutive Mondays in May, exclusively on KALW.
Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9pm
(The Thursday, October 4, 2018 Opening Night Concert)
- Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96
- Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto
- Anna Clyne: Night Ferry
- Maurice Ravel: La Valse
Ming Luke, conductor
Benjamin Beilman, violin
Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9pm
(The Thursday, January 31, 2019 concert)
- Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes"
- Hannah Kendall: Disillusioned Dreamer (World Premiere Commission)
- Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, "The Age of Anxiety"
Joseph Young, conductor
Andrew Tyson, piano
Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9pm
(The Sunday, March 24, 2019 concert)
- Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Sofia Gubaidulina: Concerto for Two Orchestras
- Duke Ellington: Black, Brown and Beige
Christopher Rountree, conductor
with Berkeley High Jazz Lab
Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9pm
(The Thursday, May 2, 2019 concert)
- Bizet: Suite from "Carmen"
- Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour
- Thomas Adès: Dances from "Powder Her Face"
- Richard Strauss: Suite from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Christian Reif, conductor
with ODC/Dance
